For one last time in 2025, the home crowd stood as Trevor Rogers walked off the mound at Camden Yards.

This was, as most of his starts have been, another gem. He pitched six innings, allowing just one hit and no runs, as the Orioles beat the Yankees 4-2 Friday night. Rogers has allowed two runs or fewer in a career-high 15 starts, the longest stretch by an Orioles starter in team history.

So how do his teammates and manager describe his run?

The word unbelievable immediately comes to mind.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Ryan Mountcastle said. “Just feels like every time he steps out there, it’s six, seven, one run, no runs. It’s unbelievable.”

“Unbelievable,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “That team right there that’s playing that lineup, they’ve been one of the best teams in baseball here recently. They’ve been playing really good, so you know to kind of handle them the way he did, I think it just validates every bit of his year.”

Even though Rogers hasn’t pitched a full season, he has done enough for the fans and those around him to understand what he could mean to this team next year if he continues his run.

Rogers, who is expected to make one more start next weekend against the Yankees in New York, has a 1.35 ERA in 106 2/3 innings. Had he made 10 more starts, he would be a shoo-in for the American League Cy Young Award. His ERA is nearly a full run lower than that of Tarik Skubal, who is expected to win the award for the second year in a row.

Rogers knows his name is under consideration and that he’s putting together a season that may end up in the record books, but he is trying to keep that out of his mind. He told his wife she’s not allowed to tell him until the season is over.

“I’m hearing the buzz around it, but I’m really just trying to keep my bubble really small,” Rogers said, continuing after a brief interruption from Colton Cowser dancing in a dinosaur mask, “I’m just very fortunate to be amongst those guys and haven’t really sat down and really thought about it much.”

What will happen with offseason awards is out of his hands. Regardless of whether he wins, the Orioles hope his start Friday against the Yankees was another sign of what’s to come next season.

Ryan Mountcastle looks toward the Orioles dugout after hitting a a second-inning home run. (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Rogers held the Yankees hitless through five innings, but his pitch count rose quickly in the third after he walked Austin Wells and hit Paul Goldschmidt.

To make it through the sixth, and earn another quality start, Rogers would need a quick inning. He began by allowing a single to Wells, but Dylan Beavers saved a potential home run, then made a diving catch to get Rogers back on track. He ended the day by getting Cody Bellinger to ground into a forceout, Rogers utilizing a season-high 106 pitches, one below his career high, to get the job done.

“Yeah, I think you know, I probably told you a few starts ago you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop, the other foot to drop,” Mansolino said. “I don’t think we’re waiting anymore. I think this is kind of what he is and what he used to be.”

The Orioles, up 1-0 after a Mountcastle home run in the second, took advantage of Yankees mistakes in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead.

Jordan Westburg reached on a fielding error by Yankees starter Will Warren, who failed to make what should have been an easy out. Gunnar Henderson reached and advanced to second, and Westburg to third, after Jazz Chisholm Jr. tried to flick the ball to first base but instead overshot it. Westburg scored on a sacrifice fly from Mountcastle.

Dietrich Enns, who has been one of the best Orioles relievers in the second half, allowed two runs in the seventh, but the Orioles added one in the bottom of the inning to extend their lead to 4-2. Rico Garcia created traffic in the eighth but got out of it, while Keegan Akin got the save.

“Anytime we play anybody in the division, it’s big games, especially late in the year,” Mountcastle said. “So we’re up for the challenge, excited for it.”

