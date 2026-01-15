Without the Nationals no longer a consideration, the Orioles are at the center of attention for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

The 20 spring training games MASN will air in February and March are the most ever by the Orioles’ broadcast partner, and it dwarfs the number of Orioles spring training games shown on the network in previous years.

WBAL, the Orioles’ radio partner, will also broadcast 12 spring training games, the club announced Thursday.

Part of the change is down to the Nationals departing MASN this week for an MLB-run television production. In previous years, the Orioles and Nationals received even coverage of spring training games. For instance, Baltimore had eight games on MASN last year, seven in 2024 and four in 2023.

The increase to 20 of the 31 spring training games puts Baltimore more in line with other MLB teams and it allows fans to gain insight on the roster ahead of opening day.

In addition to an increase in games, Baltimore announced the return of most of its broadcasters. The one new addition is Josh Lewin, who began his career in Baltimore and called some Orioles games on the radio in 1995 and 1996. He has since become the long-time voice of UCLA’s football and men’s basketball teams, and when those seasons are not going on, Lewin will appear on radio for the Orioles.

In a post on X, Lewin thanked UCLA for its flexibility and said he was grateful to the Orioles for “bringing me back to where it all began.”

Kevin Brown remains the lead play-by-play voice on MASN, with Jim Palmer, Ben McDonald and Brian Roberts as color commentators. Melanie Newman and Rob Long return as pre- and post-game show hosts. And Ben Wagner and Brett Hollander are the main radio voices, with Wagner also serving as a backup on TV.

Earlier this offseason, Geoff Arnold departed the Orioles after his contract expired.

The full spring training schedule: