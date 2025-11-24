Geoff Arnold, a radio and TV play-by-play announcer for the Orioles on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network and the Orioles Radio Network, is departing Baltimore’s coverage team ahead of the 2026 season, according to a source.

Arnold has been part of Baltimore’s announcing crew since 2020, but his contract expired after the 2025 season and it was not renewed by the Orioles, the source said. The Athletic first reported Arnold’s departure.

He recently was named to Front Office Sports’ list of rising play-by-play stars in the industry. Arnold also earned the 2023 Maryland Sportscaster of the Year award from the National Sports Media Association.

Arnold also calls college basketball games for NBC and on radio for Westwood One.

The departure of Arnold means fans on the radio must get used to a new primary play-by-play voice. Arnold often led the radio team’s announcing duties and mixed into the television broadcast booth behind Kevin Brown, who is the primary MASN play-by-play voice.

The Athletic reports that Arnold is expected to be the lone major change for the Orioles coverage team. Brown, Ben Wagner, Melanie Newman and Brett Hollander are reportedly expected to remain.

Arnold, who attended Dickinson College, worked his way up to the Orioles after starting his career the Frederick Keys as their broadcaster and director of public relations between 2014 and 2020, according to his LinkedIn.