SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles are adding an experienced starting pitcher to their rotation mix by agreeing to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt, a source confirmed.

The contract is pending a physical.

Bassitt, 36, pitched to a 3.96 ERA last year in 170 1/3 innings for the Toronto Blue Jays. He has been a workhorse for several years, with 150 innings pitched or more since 2021. His deal, which ESPN first reported, is worth $18.5 million for one year. It includes performance-based bonuses.

Bassitt joins a rotation competition that features right-handers Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Shane Baz, Zach Eflin, Tyler Wells and Brandon Young and left-handers Trevor Rogers and Cade Povich. President of baseball operations Mike Elias said Wednesday that Baltimore remained in discussions with free agent pitchers and other teams about making a trade.

The Orioles had stated a goal of adding a top-end starter but didn’t land Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez or Michael King. By adding Bassitt, they have given themselves a bit of a safety net in terms of covering innings. Bradish and Wells are returning for their first full seasons since elbow surgery, and Povich and Young are unproven.

The rotation was and perhaps remains a question mark, despite Elias’ public vote of confidence in the group. But adding a pitcher of Bassitt’s quality undoubtedly raises the floor and helps guard against a repeat of 2025, when injuries wiped out the rotation depth almost immediately.

“I think we have a very good team as it stands right now and it’s one that’s capable of winning this division, and we’ve just got to put in the work,” Elias said this week. “But our front office is very plugged in to the markets right now, and there’s still time for that if it comes to fruition.”

Elias said Wednesday that teams generally want at least eight and possibly more than 12 rotation options heading into camp to guard against injuries, and the Orioles have that.

With this addition, the Orioles’ projected payroll has surpassed last season’s tally. FanGraphs’ Roster Resource projects Baltimore’s payroll to reach $166 million this year, up from $160 million. That ranks 16th in MLB.

Bassitt has been a reliable arm. He has produced a sub-4.00 ERA in seven of his last eight seasons. Although his velocity is only in the low 90s and his strikeout rate is league average, Bassitt’s deep pitch mix and ability to induce ground balls and weak contact is a plus.

The veteran showed his versatility during the Blue Jays’ run to the World Series. He pitched in seven playoff games out of the bullpen and allowed one run.

Bassitt was one of the last remaining starters on the free agent market, along with right-handers Zac Gallen and Lucas Giolito. He joins a fresh-faced group in Baltimore that includes new additions Baz, first baseman Pete Alonso, closer Ryan Helsley and outfielder Taylor Ward. That makeover comes after the Orioles missed the postseason last year.

Baltimore handed the reins to manager Craig Albernaz and, under him, the Orioles aim for a return to October baseball.

This article has been updated.