Even after they nontendered right-hander Albert Suárez last month, president of baseball operations Mike Elias said the Orioles hoped to remain in touch with the veteran pitcher.

That they did. The Orioles announced they have re-signed Suárez to a minor league contract. It includes a spring training invite, a source said.

Baltimore also signed infielder Willy Vasquez to a minor league deal with a spring training invitation, the club said. And, although the Orioles lost catcher Drew Romo off waivers to the New York Mets, they retained recently designated catcher Maverick Handley and assigned him to Triple-A Norfolk.

Suárez has been reliable when healthy, but 2025 was filled with injuries. The 36-year-old dealt with multiple ailments that held him to 11 2/3 innings, including a forearm flexor strain at the end of the year. He didn’t require surgery, and Elias said at the GM meetings in November that Suárez will be ready for spring training.

“We very much are fans of Albert, and we’re very much hoping to continue talking to him and made that clear to him and his group,” Elias said. “And I hope the feeling’s mutual.”

It was. Suárez‘s best season was in 2024, when he compiled 133 2/3 innings as a starter and reliever and posted a 3.70 ERA.

Adding him to the minor league system gives Baltimore depth, and Suárez‘s versatility is a bonus.

Vasquez, meanwhile, is a 24-year-old infielder who most recently was a prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. Vasquez reached Double-A in 2025, and he hit .256 with a .656 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Handley proved himself a capable defender in limited time at the major league level last season. He managed just three hits in 16 games, but pitchers, including veteran right-hander Charlie Morton, commended Handley’s ability to handle a staff.

By retaining Handley, Baltimore keeps some catching depth. The Orioles will rely mainly on Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo, although there is the potential they require a third catcher on the roster because of the designated hitting and first base duties for Rutschman and Basallo.