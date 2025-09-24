Tony Mansolino took over a team in distress. On May 17, the Orioles were 13 games below .500 — mired in injuries and desperate to get back into the playoff race. The team Mansolino will finish the season with is a more successful, healthier and more engaged unit. But will his contributions be enough to convince Mike Elias to give him the full-time job in 2026?

Cohosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss the case for removing the interim tag on Mansolino.

Tune in live at 9:30 a.m.