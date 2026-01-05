If there’s one thing you can be sure of, it’s that the Orioles won’t enter the season with three right-handed-hitting first basemen.

Carrying Coby Mayo and Ryan Mountcastle on a team that has Pete Alonso would be a waste of precious roster space. But, once the O’s clear up the logjam at first, they could add depth to the left side of the infield.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss free agent options at second base, third and shortstop.

Tune in live at 9 a.m.