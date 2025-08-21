For the second time in the last 24 months, Félix Bautista is facing a long road to recovery. After undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum, the Orioles closer is likely to be out 12 months. Should the O’s front office acquire a ninth-inning specialist to replace Bautista this offseason?

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss Bautista’s injury and project Baltimore’s 2026 bullpen.