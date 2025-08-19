The Orioles’ lineup for the series finale in Houston on Sunday could’ve been ripped from Mike Elias’ dream journal: Eight of nine position players were homegrown, with utility man Jeremiah Jackson as the only import. The O’s current roster is a great representation of the front office’s skills in finding and developing young hitters — and its failures in replicating that success on the pitching side.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss what rookies Dylan Beavers and Samuel Basallo are hoping to show Elias in their first taste of the big leagues.