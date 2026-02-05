After pitching in 157 minor league games across six seasons, Kade Strowd finally got his opportunity to pitch in the big leagues in 2025, and he made the most of it. The right-hander posted a 1.71 ERA and looked like a lock to break camp with the Orioles this spring.

Instead, he’s on his way to Arizona, along with a pair of prospects, in a deal that brings infielder Blaze Alexander to Baltimore.

“Banner Baseball Show” co-host Paul Mancano welcomes beat reporter Andy Kostka to break down a confusing transaction.

Tune in live at 5 p.m.