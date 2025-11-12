The Orioles’ hitting department is getting an overhaul. Out are hitting coach Cody Asche and assistants Sherman Johnson and Tommy Joseph. Replacing Asche is Phillies assistant hitting coach Dustin Lind, who will be charged with rejuvenating an O’s lineup that felt lifeless at times in 2025.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli break down the addition of Lind and first base coach Jason Bourgeois.