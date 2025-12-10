Baseball is a team sport. No one player or one signing will turn a 75-win team into a 95-win team.

But the Orioles’ signing of Pete Alonso represents more than just a power-hitting right-handed bat being added to the lineup. It shows the O’s are finally ready to spend like a winner.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli react to Alonso’s five-year deal with the O’s.

Tune in live at 3 p.m.