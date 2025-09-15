The news of Mike Elias’ promotion to president of baseball operations – broken months after the move itself — adds another wrinkle to an Orioles offseason rife with intrigue. What does this promotion say about Elias’ job stability? Will the Orioles hire a general manager before they name a new manager? How much sway would a new GM have?

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli explain why Elias received a new title and why it was kept under wraps for so long.

Tune in live at 9:30 a.m.