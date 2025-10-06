The list of Orioles managerial candidates is as diverse as it is deep. Should Mike Elias prioritize someone with significant experience, such as Bruce Bochy or Bob Melvin? What about an up-and-comer such as Kai Correa? Maybe bring back an old friend in Ryan Flaherty?

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss what qualities they would look for in a new hire, then run through some of the names likely being considered.

Tune in live at 9:30 a.m.