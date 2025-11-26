The language barrier between Tomoyuki Sugano and his teammates didn’t matter much when he had a baseball in hand, or was on the golf course, or when the pitching staff wore matching samurai-themed shirts one day.

Sugano, who made the leap from Nippon Professional Baseball to Baltimore late in his career, quickly endeared himself to his teammates. And in doing so, he emboldened the Orioles front office to dip into the international free agent market again to bolster the roster.

“He had a very successful transition to Major League Baseball,” Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said this month at the GM meetings in Las Vegas. “We loved having him. I think it was wonderful for the Baltimore Orioles to have a star from Japan choose our team and have a positive experience there.”

The Orioles weren’t heavily involved with the top end of the Japanese posting market last winter, but by landing Sugano, one of the most storied pitchers in NPB history, they opened the door on returning to that market in the future. And after a season in which Sugano held his own, Elias wants Baltimore to be in the mix for more Japanese talent crossing the Pacific.

This offseason is especially intriguing. Elias said the group of Japanese stars who have or will be posted (when NPB clubs make players eligible to sign with Major League Baseball organizations) is “very talented.” There are sluggers and standout pitchers, and the Orioles’ roster could use an injection from either or both categories.

“We’re ramping that up,” Elias said of Baltimore’s focus on Japanese talent. “Last year was a start, but we have scouts in the front office who are experienced in Asia. They make multiple trips a year. We have executives who know what they’re doing. Our owners have experience doing business in Japan. And it’s something that, as you see the talent level in that league, it seems to be in a hot cycle, and the players are transitioning really successfully.

“You can’t ignore the market. Obviously, if you’re an East Coast team, it’s a little bit of a disadvantage. It seems like the West Coast teams have a big advantage. But I think with Sugano, we’ve demonstrated we can be a destination, and we’re going to keep working on that.”

Tomoyuki Sugano delivers a pitch in the third inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 25. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Sugano experienced the ups and downs that aren’t uncommon for a pitcher adapting to a new challenge. He finished with a 4.64 ERA in 157 innings, and Elias said Baltimore will keep in touch with the 36-year-old throughout free agency.

Sugano was just the third Japanese player to play for the Orioles, following Koji Uehara and Shintaro Fujinami. He shouldn’t be the last.

Elias said this winter’s group of marquee NPB players is a “really strong class, and we’ve spent a lot of time and travel and effort to work there for these guys and look forward to talking with them.”

He didn’t specify which players interested Baltimore the most. The options at the top of the class could be a fit.

The Orioles are in search of a front-line starting pitcher and an impact batter. The largest name is right-hander Tatsuya Imai. The 27-year-old is available to sign as a free agent until Jan. 2 after a standout season for the Seibu Lions. Imai recorded a 1.92 ERA with 178 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings.

Some other pitching options expected to be available:

Right-hander Kona Takahashi, 28, pitched to a 3.04 ERA in 148 innings for the Lions last year. His 2.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio is lower than Imai’s 3.96 ratio, and Takahashi’s WHIP of 1.23 is higher. Takahashi likely won’t warrant the top-end contract of Imai.

Left-hander Foster Griffin, 30, redefined himself as a starting pitcher in NPB after featuring as a reliever in the majors. He could return to America this winter after producing a 1.62 ERA in 78 innings, and he’ll look much different than he did in his first major league stint. He now throws a splitter as part of his repertoire.

Right-hander Kohei Arihara, 33, might receive a second bite at the major league apple. His first stint with the Texas Rangers, when he signed ahead of the 2021 season, was impeded by injury and he failed to make a splash. After returning to Japan, Arihara found his form again, and he’s coming off a season in which he pitched to a 3.03 ERA in 175 innings.

The top two bats on the market from Japan this winter don’t necessarily fill the Orioles’ exact desire, but after trading for outfielder Taylor Ward, Elias could alter the orientation of his infield. The potential power production from Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami are worth a look, after all.

They both play third base and first base, although there are some questions about how well either might perform at the hot corner.

Okamoto, 29, was injured for part of 2025, so he only played in 69 games. But he still launched 15 home runs and notched a 1.014 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He is represented by Scott Boras (who also represents Imai). As a right-handed hitter, Okamoto might help the Orioles against left-handed pitching.

Murakami, 25, crushed 56 homers in 2022 but was limited to 56 games and 22 home runs in 2025. Still, when on the field, he raked. Murakami, a lefty hitter, recorded a 1.043 OPS for the Yakult Swallows.

The addition of Sugano was a toe in the water. Elias is clearly interested in exploring the Japanese market further. But before the Orioles can make a real splash, they’ll face ample competition this winter.