SAN FRANCISCO — If there’s any glimmer of hope in an otherwise dismal season for the Orioles, it’s that the road map to success sits right in front of them.

And Saturday’s 11-1 win over the Giants was another reminder that they have some of the pieces that could help them contend next year. Samuel Basallo, their top prospect, hit his first home run. Jeremiah Jackson and Ryan Mountcastle also homered, and Trevor Rogers, for the fourth start in a row, allowed just one run in seven innings.

Do the Orioles have their work cut out for them this winter to add to the roster? Yes, especially when it comes to quality starting pitching and relievers. But, if they can find a way to consistently play like they did Saturday, with those additional pieces in the mix, a winning season shouldn’t be unfathomable in 2026.

“Guys played good tonight,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “There’s some pieces here that are gonna be part of this group in the future. There’s probably gonna be some external ones, too, so there’s a lot of competition for roster spots and guys are playing good.”

It started with Jackson, who, prior to July 31, wasn’t on many people’s radars. After over six years in the minors, Jackson debuted after the Orioles sold off nine players at the trade deadline.

He’s taken his chance and run with it, hitting his second career major league home run in the fourth inning, a two-run shot that gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead. He is hitting .330 in 25 games. Jackson also had an RBI double in the eighth.

With his defensive versatility — he can play second, third and shortstop and, as of his promotion, is gaining experience in the outfield — there could be a place for him next year as a utility man, especially because the two players who used to fill that role haven’t been a factor. Ramón Urías was traded to the Astros at the deadline, and Jorge Mateo has spent most of the season on the injured list with left elbow inflammation and a hamstring strain.

“He’s been interesting,” Mansolino said of Jackson. “He’ll be out there again tomorrow, see what he can do on back-to-back days, which is not easy to do in the big leagues.”

Following Jackson’s home run, Gunnar Henderson hit a single and Mountcastle added a two-run home run.

Mountcastle, like Jackson, may not have a guaranteed spot on the team next season. The Orioles have Coby Mayo, whom they are testing with everyday reps at first base, and Basallo, who can play first in addition to catcher. That could leave Mountcastle as the odd man out next year, or even on the trade market, but Friday, when he drove in four runs, and Saturday, when he brought in two with his home run, were more indications of his value.

As for Basallo, his home run in the fourth inning was the first of what the Orioles believe will be many. It went 376 feet to left-center field, the ball making it just far enough over the wall to give him the milestone he’s been seeking since he debuted less than two weeks ago. Basallo, at 21 years and 17 days old, is the youngest catcher in franchise history to hit a home run.

Jeremiah Jackson had a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Orioles beat the Giants 11-1. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

He exchanged a ball and bat with a fan for the ball, and he plans to give it to his father, he said.

“I‘ve been working for that my whole life,” Basallo said. “It’s like when a dream come true, and you just feel amazing. Like, I don’t have words to explain how I feel right now, but it was good to get the first one.”

Basallo also caught Rogers, whose ERA in 14 starts is 1.39. Rogers called about 60% of his pitches Saturday, including the majority in the beginning of the count. Basallo took over later in the count, a tactic Rogers said he is using to take some of the pressure off Basallo.

“I try to take some stress off him just so it’s not all him,” Rogers said. “We had a really good plan in place and then, middle of the count, late in the counts, he did a really good job reading swings and stuff like that.”

This article has been updated.