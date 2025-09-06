Davey Johnson, who won two World Series and four American League pennants as a gritty Orioles player and later returned to manage the team, died Friday at the age of 82.

Johnson’s death was announced on X by Jay Horwitz, the vice president of alumni public relations and team historian for the New York Mets, where Johnson was manager from 1984-1990, winning the World Series in 1986.

“Sad to learn of the passing of my longtime teammate and friend, Davey Johnson,” Jim Palmer, a former Orioles pitcher who is now a broadcaster for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, said in a tweet. “We came to the O’s the same year, 1965. … raised our families together, won 2 World Series together, learned the Oriole way together. Amazing life of helping others as a friend, teammate, and manager. My condolences to his wife, Susan.”

Born in Orlando in 1943, Johnson grew up in Texas and played one season at Texas A&M before signing with the Orioles in 1962 as a free agent. He made his major league debut in 1965, becoming a steady part of the O’s lineup a year later, when he finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Johnson was part of an Orioles dynasty from 1966 to 1971, playing alongside future Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson, Frank Robinson and Palmer and under Manager Earl Weaver.

He helped the Orioles win their first World Series in 1966, sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers, and their second in 1970, when they beat the Cincinnati Reds. In that span, the team was on the losing end of one of the great World Series upsets in 1969, losing to the “Miracle Mets.”

Johnson was a three-time All-Star with the Orioles and three-time Gold Glove winner at second base.

Manager Davey Johnson of the Baltimore Orioles stands on the field and watches a game against the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards in 1997. (Doug Pensinger/Allsport/Getty Images)

“Nobody was tougher than Davey,” Orioles teammate Elrod Hendricks said to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. “He never hit a single that he didn’t think he was going to stretch into a double until the defense forced him to go back to first base. On the bench we’d say, ‘Oh, no, there he goes again.’ But he’d dive in headfirst and beat the tag.”

Ahead of the 1973 season, Johnson was traded to the Atlanta Braves, where, in his first season, he hit a career-high 43 home runs. He played two more seasons with Atlanta before spending the following two years in Japan, where he was the first non-Japanese player on the Tokyo Giants. In 1977, Johnson returned to Major League Baseball, playing for the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs before hanging up his cleats in 1978.

From there, Johnson’s legacy would only grow. One year after retiring, he became manager for the Mets Triple-A affiliate. He was promoted to the same position for the Mets in 1984, turning around a team that had won just 68 games in 1983 to one that notched 90 wins in 1984. He led the Mets to a World Series title in 1986, beating the Boston Red Sox in seven games after a dramatic comeback in Game 6, and remains their most winningest manager with 595 victories.

“Davey makes moves in a game that are so good they are absolutely eerie,” former Mets general manager Frank Cashe, who hired Johnson, said in 1986. “Other managers are thinking of the moves they’ll make this inning, Davey is thinking of the moves he’ll make three innings from now. He’s like Earl Weaver: He’s a manager for all seasons and situations. If he’s eight games in front, he plays it one way. If he’s eight games back, he plays it another way. He adjusts. He has a sense of the moment.”

After a short stint as Reds manager, Johnson returned to Baltimore in 1996, taking over a team that hadn’t made the playoffs in over a decade. He took the Orioles to the postseason in back-to-back seasons, leading them to the American League Championship Series in 1996 and 1997, a bright spot in what was otherwise a lost decade for the team.

Outfielder Bobby Bonilla of the Baltimore Orioles, right, and manager Davey Johnson during a confrontation with the umpire in a game against the the Boston Red Sox in 1996. The Orioles won the game 4-3. (Doug Pensinger/Allsport/Getty Images)

Denard Span of the Washington Nationals celebrates his third inning run against the New York Mets with manager Davey Johnson in 2013. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

In 1997, Johnson, who reportedly never got along with former owner Peter Angelos, fined Roberto Alomar for skipping a team banquet and exhibition game, ordering him to pay the $10,500 to a charity with which Johnson’s wife was associated. Angelos called it a “serious infraction,” and, after Angelos threatened to fire him, Johnson resigned on the same day that he was named AL Manager of the Year.

Johnson went on to manage the Dodgers and Nationals, leading the Nationals to their first division title in 2012, in addition to the 2008 U.S. Olympic and 2009 World Baseball Classic teams, both of which won bronze medals.

Johnson is a member of both the Orioles and Mets Hall of Fames. He is only the second manager to take four teams to the postseason and he has the sixth-highest winning percentage (.562) of the 35 managers who have won 1,300 or more games.

“I’m deeply saddened by the loss of Davey Johnson, a remarkable leader who transformed the Mets franchise into a winning organization,” Darryl Strawberry, a Hall of Famer who played under Johnson with the Mets, said in an Instagram post. “His ability to empower players to express themselves while maintaining a strong commitment to excellence was truly inspiring. Davey’s legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of fans and players alike.”

Throughout his career, Johnson was a pioneer in analytics, integrating them into his decision making long before it became normal practice in major-league baseball. While a player in Baltimore, Johnson took computer courses at Johns Hopkins University and used his skills to create optimal lineup formations. As a manager, he emphasized on-base percentage platoon matchups.

“I used to work on this program I called ‘Optimizing the Orioles Lineup,’” Johnson told The Baltimore Sun in 1995. “and I would run it through the computer and bring the data to Earl Weaver. I found out that if I hit second instead of seventh, we’d score 50 or 60 more runs and that would translate into a few more wins. I gave it to him, and it went right into the garbage can.”

Johnson is survived by his wife, Susan.