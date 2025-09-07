It was a moment frozen in time: Cal Ripken Jr., riding around the warning track in a red convertible with 2131 hanging on the warehouse, just as he did 30 years ago on the day he became baseball’s Iron Man.

On Sept. 6, 1995, Ripken passed Lou Gehrig for the all-time record for consecutive appearances with 2,131 games. On Saturday, as the Orioles honored the 30th anniversary of that accomplishment, they tried to re-create the moment.

As he stood before what appeared to be close to a sellout crowd, Ripken remarked that he hopes that one day they will be in another stadium watching someone surpass his record.

“I’ve been told this record is unbreakable now,” he said. “I would always say, ‘If I can do it, certainly someone else can.’ This might surprise some, but I hope someone passes me someday and that I, and all of you, have the pleasure of seeing it.”

As he made his entrance on the red convertible, the crowd rose and opposing Dodgers players including Freddie Freeman reached to high-five him as he went by. He made sure to shake the hands of players in the home dugout — players he has gotten to know over the last two years as part of David Rubenstein’s ownership group.

Yet, on a night honoring him, Ripken, gracious as always, made sure to honor those who helped make it happen, including Eddie Murray, who hit his historic 500th home run 29 years ago on this date. Others in attendance included former broadcasters Chris Berman and Jon Miller and ex-teammates Larry Sheets, Bobby Bonilla, Rafael Palmeiro, Ben McDonald, Al Bumbry, B.J. Surhoff, Brady Anderson, Harold Baines, Mike Mussina and Jim Palmer.

Ripken's family, including his wife, Laura Ripken, and son, Ryan Ripken, take the field at Oriole Park on Saturday. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

The 2131 banners on display at Oriole Park. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Eddie Murray waves to fans as he walks onto the orange carpet. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

They, just like the fans in the stadium, had their phones out videoing the Baltimore legend.

Ken Griffey Jr., one of Ripken’s biggest competitors and the only player ever to hit the warehouse with a batted ball, was also in attendance, as were Ripken’s wife, Laura, son Ryan, who threw out the first pitch, and stepchildren. Bill Clinton congratulated Ripken via a video played between the first and second innings.

The magic of the night he broke the streak was impossible to re-create — the crowd and energy of a historic night can’t be replicated — but this was a joyful moment for the fans to reminisce as much as it was to celebrate the lifelong Marylander who played his entire career with the Orioles.

The No. 8 Ripken jerseys flooded the concourses, families — even my parents, watching from their seats along the first-base line — brought together to honor the moment. And, as they stood side by side, their idol had advice for them too.

“What’s really important is how you keep coming back day after day, no matter what,” he told the crowd. “I’ve learned that it’s the hard times that you learn the most about yourself. Persevering and pushing forward are traits not just found in baseball but in life. That’s the real meaning of the streak, and I think we all relate to that.”