On Sunday, as the Orioles walked off the field in New York at the end of Game 162, the offseason officially began.

There are major decisions to be made, from hiring a new manager, or promoting interim manager Tony Mansolino, to the potential addition of a general manager under Mike Elias, who was promoted to president of baseball operations prior to the 2025 season. There are also contract decisions to take care of, starting with whether they should re-sign impending free agents, pick up options or tender contracts to 10 arbitration-elgible players.

They have until five days after the World Series concludes to decide on options and talk exclusively with their free agents before other teams are allowed to sign them. The nontender deadline is in mid-November.

Here is a look at the decisions the Orioles — and one player — need to make:

Free agents

Zach Eflin: Eflin, acquired at the midseason trade deadline in 2024, was a great addition to the roster last year, but this year he spent more time on the injured list than the field and had a season-ending lumbar microdiscectomy procedure in August. The recovery timeline is murky — it could be four to eight months. He said he is interested in returning to Baltimore, and the Orioles could work out a contract with a low base value but built-in incentives. If it works out, they get another quality starter. If it doesn’t, it won’t eat much of their payroll.

Tomoyuki Sugano: Sugano, 35, left behind a career in Japan, where he was one of the most decorated pitchers in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, to live out his dream of playing Major Leauge Baseball. His first season was mixed, Sugano showing flashes, but he finished with a 4.54 ERA. He wants to play another season, but it likely won’t be with the Orioles. He made $13 million this season, and the Orioles should be seeking someone more consistent.

Tomoyuki Sugano, left, wants to play another season in MLB, but it likely won’t be with the Orioles. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Gary Sánchez: The Orioles signed Sánchez to a one-year, $8.5 million deal to back up catcher Adley Rutschman. He played just 29 games, wrist and knee injuries sidelining him for most of the season as the Orioles scavenged through journeymen to fill his spot. They have no need for him next year with Samuel Basallo establishing himself in the majors over the last month, and if they want a third catcher, as they’ve said they might so Basallo can rotate as a first baseman and designated hitter too, Alex Jackson can fill that role at a much lower price point.

Player opt-out

Tyler O’Neill, $16.5 million. This is O’Neill’s decision. He is expected not to exercise it — he played only 53 games this year, hitting .199, and would not earn more on the open market. If he can stay healthy, a big if considering he had three stints on the injured list, he can provide right-handed power, but his right-field defense is subpar.

Options

Jorge Mateo, $5.5 million club option: It seems that every year Mateo’s spot is on the line yet he finds a way to stay alive. This may be the year when that’s no longer true. An option of $5.5 million is expensive for a career .222 hitter, and the Orioles now have Jeremiah Jackson, who they can pay the league minimum to fill a similar utility role.

Arbitration-eligible players

Ryan Mountcastle, Dean Kremer, Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells, Keegan Akin, Adley Rutschman, Jose Castillo, Dylan Carlson and Félix Bautista are all eligible again, with Gunnar Henderson, Yennier Cano, Albert Suárez and Alex Jackson entering the process for the first time.

Of this list, Kremer, Rogers, Bradish, Wells, Akin, Rutschman and Henderson are safe, without a doubt. Mountcastle will likely be tendered a contract, but the Orioles are expected to trade him this winter so Coby Mayo and Basallo can fill his spot at first. Alex Jackson has a good chance of being offered, as well, especially if the Orioles stick to their idea of having three catchers next year.

Cano, Castillo, Suárez and Carlson’s contracts aren’t as secure. Cano, an All-Star two years ago, had a 5.12 ERA this season and, unless the Orioles believe they can fix him, he would be a weak link in the bullpen heading into next season.

Reliever Yennier Cano’s stock has fallen since he was an All-Star in 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Castillo has been with the Orioles for only two weeks, the left-handed pitcher being picked up on waivers from the Mariners on Sept. 16. He pitched in five games for the Orioles, allowing two runs in 7 1/3 innings. It’s possible the Orioles tender him a contract, then designate him for assignment later as they fill out the bullpen.

As for Suárez, his 2024 season, when he posted a 3.70 ERA as a jack-of-all-trades pitcher, might be enough to earn a spot heading into next season. But he spent nearly the entire year on the injured list and is awaiting a visit with Dr. Keith Meister regarding his elbow. If he needs Tommy John reconstructive surgery, Suárez will miss the 2026 season.

Carlson signed a one-year, $975,000 deal last winter after he was nontendered by the Rays. His value was in his ability to play in the field, but with Dylan Beavers in the majors now, and the Orioles expected to add a center fielder this winter, they shouldn’t need Carlson anymore. He went 4-for-62 during the meat of the season and ended the year hitting .203.