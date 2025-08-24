When the 2025 Orioles’ season is remembered, Luis Vázquez’s moment won’t be mentioned.

It’ll be about the injuries, which have decimated every facet of this team, and the dearth of major offseason signings, which contributed to the lack of talent and depth. Those are the main culprits for why a World Series hopeful in spring training turned into a bottom-dwelling team just trying to survive the last six weeks of the season.

But for Vázquez this will be the day that he, not the top prospects who headline this team, was in the spotlight. As he hit his first career home run, a solo shot in the seventh inning that helped the Orioles beat the Astros 3-2, everyone in the stadium was cheering for him.

Had everything gone the way the Orioles had hoped this season, this moment would not have been possible. After the Cubs, whom he debuted for in 2024 and had 12 at-bats with last season, designated him for assignment, he was traded to the Orioles for cash, then again designated for assignment. He stayed in the organization and was a non-roster invitee to spring training.

Vázquez stuck around as a depth piece, a versatile infielder who can play second base, shortstop and third base. The Orioles’ plan never included him in the majors, but then again, nothing has gone as planned this year. It hasn’t been an easy season for him, either, Vázquez losing his grandmother, the woman who raised him and supported his dream, who always had words of encouragement waiting for him after every game.

He spent six weeks with the team earlier this season, then was called back up after the Orioles sold off nine players at the midseason trade deadline. He was placed on the bench, compiling fewer than two dozen at-bats. But earlier this week, after Jordan Westburg hurt his ankle, the Orioles needed Vázquez to take on a bigger role.

With increased playing time has come a week of milestones. On Monday in Boston, he had his first extra-base hit. A day later, his first walk, then his first steal Friday. And on Sunday, getting the start so Jackson Holliday could have a day off, he made contact with John Rooney’s sweeper, sailing the ball out to the Orioles bullpen. Vázquez started running right away — he’s not a seasoned home run hitter who can stand and admire his masterpiece — and didn’t crack a smile until he had safely crossed home plate.

The Orioles needed his home run too. Gunnar Henderson gave the Orioles an early lead with a home run in the third, and Trevor Rogers, for the third start in a row, allowed one run in seven innings. He didn’t appear to have his sharpest stuff, running into jams early and even getting charged for a disengagement violation in the third that allowed runners to advance to second and third with one out, but Rogers did what he’s done all year and found a way out of it.

Rogers exited after seven innings with the Orioles up 2-1, and Vázquez‘s home run made it 3-1. Rico García let in one run, but Keegan Akin got the five-out save.

After Akin struck out Jeremey Peña to secure the win, Henderson went straight to Vázquez and gave him a big hug and pat on the back. Henderson has had his fair share of accomplishments so far in his career and will likely have many more.

This day was Vázquez‘s turn to be celebrated.

This article will be updated.