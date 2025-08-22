Six days is a long time in the baseball world.

At this time on Friday, Brandon Young was on top of the world, celebrating with his family at Daikin Park in Houston, the stadium he grew up going to, after nearly throwing a perfect game. Young settled for eight innings of one-hit baseball in by far the best outing of his brief career.

Less than a week later, that feeling of triumph was washed away four pitches into the game as Carlos Correa, the Astros’ No. 2 hitter, hit a line drive past the infield for a single. Perfect games are a rare, phenomenal feat for a reason. Even if Young had completed it on Friday, the odds that he would have repeated would have been extremely low.

But on Thursday it wasn’t just that he wasn’t perfect. Against the same team, he wound up on the other end of the spectrum as he allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings before leaving the game with left hamstring discomfort after covering first base. The Astros went on to win 7-2.

Six days ago, Young’s fastball averaged 94.1 mph and maxed out at 96.7 mph. His other successful major league starts followed a similar pattern — on July 29, when he allowed two runs in six innings, his fastball averaged 94.2 mph and also topped out at 96.7 mph. But on Thursday he averaged 92.9 mph and hit only 93.9. It’s unknown yet if or how much the hamstring discomfort impacted his start.

By the end of the first inning, the Astros were out to a 2-0 lead after Christian Walker homered on a splitter Young sent to the middle of the strike zone. Houston added two runs in the second and three in the third as Young gave up his second home run of the day.

Although Young could not repeat his performance, Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers, the Orioles’ No. 1 and No. 3 prospects, contributed in their Camden Yards debut. While their major league careers are less than a week old — Beavers debuted Saturday, with Basallo following a day later — neither has shown trouble adjusting at the plate.

On Thursday, Beavers hit his first career home run in his first at-bat at Camden Yards. It was a 390-foot shot to the right-field flag court.

In the sixth, they both played a part in getting a run across. After Colton Cowser opened the inning with a base hit, Basallo hit a single that moved Cowser to second. Cowser advanced to third on a hit from Coby Mayo, and Beavers drove Cowser home with a single.

Basallo also caught his second game, a sight that will become more common now that Adley Rutschman is on the injured list.

