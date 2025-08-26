The stop-and-start nature of Colton Cowser’s season has prevented him from building on a rookie season that ranked among the best in the American League.

He finished last year as a runner-up in AL Rookie of the Year voting and seemed poised to further that breakout for the Orioles. Yet a broken thumb in the fourth game of the season derailed that. Even after a return to the field in June, the Baltimore outfielder struggled to produce regularly at the plate.

There may still be more questions than answers around Cowser, especially when considering his regression against breaking balls from 2024 to 2025. But on Monday, in the Orioles’ 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox, there was a glimmer of that Rookie of the Year candidate.

Cowser is only 25, so the .692 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with which he entered the series opener at Camden Yards can still be chalked to the developmental cat-and-mouse game that is adjusting to major league pitching. This second full season, Cowser has seen more breaking balls. And against them, he entered Monday hitting .125 with two home runs.

And then in the second inning, Cowser caught all of a get-me-over first-pitch curveball from right-hander Richard Fitts. He throttled it for his third home run in four games. He added a two-run single off Fitts’ changeup in the third inning, and Cowser’s third hit of the game came against left-hander Steven Matz’s sinker.

The home run against the curveball was most promising, however, considering Cowser entered Monday’s game with a 48.6% whiff rate on breaking balls he has swung at this year. He had managed just seven hits against 294 breaking balls seen this year.

Cowser gestures to fans after hitting a home run against the Red Sox. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

That’s a considerable difference from what Cowser managed as a rookie. When facing breaking balls in 2024, Cowser produced a .260 average, and against curveballs in particular, he managed a plus-5 run value, per Statcast, tied for second best behind four-seam fastballs.

The recent production from Cowser shows something more familiar. Since returning from a concussion on Aug. 17, Cowser is 10-for-33 with eight runs batted in. He drove in all three of Baltimore’s runs Monday, and he almost saved the Orioles from a Jarren Duran long ball in the fifth.

Instead, Cowser’s leap at the center field fence came up just short, and Duran’s three-run homer against right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano prodded Boston ahead. For Sugano, this marked the first time since July 2 he had allowed multiple homers in a game, as outfielder Roman Anthony led off the game with a solo shot.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano delivers a pitch in the third inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Sugano completed six innings with four runs against him, and left-hander Grant Wolfram impressed out of the bullpen again behind him. Wolfram pitched two scoreless innings Monday to extend a nearly spotless stretch in which he has allowed one run in 12 innings with 15 strikeouts.

After Gunnar Henderson’s 30th double of the season led off the eighth inning, he was stranded on second because of strikeouts from Ryan Mountcastle, Coby Mayo and Cowser. It was a slider — one of those pesky breaking balls — diving down and in from right-hander Garrett Whitlock that got Cowser to swing through to blemish what had been a perfect night at the plate.