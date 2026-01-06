In 2019, as the Nationals chased their first World Series title, Matt Mervis got in his car and drove four hours from Duke University to Nationals Park.

The Nationals came to D.C. in 2005, right when Mervis’ love for baseball was taking off. He had followed the Nats throughout his childhood, during the good and bad. So in 2019, with his own career a few months away from beginning, he knew he had to be there in the stands for this moment.

The results weren’t great — the Nationals lost all three home games — but even so, he would do it all again.

“It was a really, really cool time to be a Nationals fan,” Mervis said.

Now, if all goes well, Mervis won’t have to buy a ticket to get into the stadium anymore. Last week, he signed with the Nationals on a minor league deal with an invite to major league spring training.

The Nationals are weak at first base, which, aside from his fandom, is part of what attracted him to the team. He’ll compete with Andrés Chaparro and prospect Yohandy Morales for the spot, and potentially Luis García Jr. as well if the Nationals opt to move the second baseman over to the corner.

“Between them and the Rockies, those were the two places I was hoping to end up based on opportunity, places where I thought I could make the team and make an impact and make the big leagues,” Mervis said. “If it came down to those two, I think the Nationals would have obviously had the edge just growing up in the area, going to games, being a fan. It’s going to be pretty cool playing my first game there.”

It’s not his first time getting a chance with the Nationals. Mervis, a Potomac native who graduated from Georgetown Prep, was selected by the team in the 39th round of the 2016 draft. He opted instead to play for Duke, which allowed him to both pitch and play infield.

Out of college, Mervis signed a minor league deal with the Cubs. He made his debut in 2023 and played 36 games in the majors across the next two seasons. Mervis was traded to the Marlins and played 42 games for Miami last year, hitting .175 with seven home runs before he was designated for assignment in August.

This winter, he’s focused on improving his weakness as he attempts to earn a spot in the majors this year. He’s shown flashes — he was 10-for-34 with five home runs in the first 11 games of the season last year — but hasn’t been able to maintain the consistency.

Finding success at the plate is key for him as he tries to make the team. He plays just one position and is a below-average fielder, but he’s homed in on improving his flexibility and quickness around the bases this offseason.

He also wants to play more freely, he said, and not try to force results or overcorrect when things aren’t going right.

“Just kind of relaxing a little bit and enjoying baseball and letting whatever happens, happen,” he said. “There are ups and downs. I’ve had some downs the past couple of years, but it’s baseball. It’s a hard game.”

Mervis is training in Charleston this winter and will head down to West Palm Beach for spring training next month. He played for Israel in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and plans to discuss with the Nationals the possibility of playing for Israel again in March’s tournament, he said. Playing in the World Baseball Classic will take him out of camp for a few weeks.

“If they think it’ll impact my chances of making the team, then that’s a decision I’ll have to make,” he said. “I don’t want to say yes without having spoken with them.”

If Mervis makes the Nationals, it will be his first time playing at Nationals Park. He missed his chance twice — in 2023, he debuted right after the Cubs left D.C., and in 2025, he was designated for assignment right before the Marlins traveled to D.C. It’s a moment he’s thought about a lot recently, and one that he hopes becomes a reality very soon.

“It’s pretty hard to imagine,” he said. “Obviously, my debut was special, but you can’t really picture it. This one, I think, will be just as special.”