New year, stronger you?

With 2026 right around the corner, it’s time to start making those fitness resolutions. Whether you are a novice or looking to take it up a notch, the new year is a good time to get started on those goals.

This can be a lofty task. The market is oversaturated with options, from Pilates to weight training to running, and it can be hard to know the best path forward.

So how do you get started? We asked local experts to share their tips for establishing a workout routine and sticking to it in 2026.

Start small

Peri Evanoff’s top tip is to start small. The certified personal trainer and Legendary Fitness owner says at the beginning of the year, motivation is high. But if you do too much too fast, you risk losing interest or even injuring yourself.

“We go into this ‘I’m going to get in shape, I’m going to lose weight,’” Evanoff said. “We do everything 100% and then we burn out. It’s really important to pace yourself and look at all aspects of your health, not just the working-out piece. There’s the rest piece, there’s the mental health piece, and those are just as important.”

Justin Walls, a certified personal trainer and the owner of Rockville Personal Training, agrees. He said the best way to get started is by increasing activity in your everyday life. That includes going on small walks throughout the day or even just getting up to do a few squats in between long calls.

It may seem silly, but Walls said those actions help manage your metabolic rate. Staying active throughout the day also helps manage blood sugar, stress and overall energy.

“That’s really the number one thing anyone can do, which is to not stay sedentary,” Walls said. “Even if you don’t hit the gym, at the very least you should get ahold of your schedule and take some agency over that and find when you can include small amounts of activities throughout the day.”

Find what you like to do and a safe place to do it

Sticking to a resolution only works if you like what you do. If you know you don’t enjoy running, but try to force yourself to do it anyway, your health resolutions may flop pretty quickly.

There are other ways to get cardio in. Instead, try a 30-minute high-intensity interval training workout that combines cardio and weightlifting.

“You’re going to be moving, you are going to have your heart rate up, you’re going to be accessing different muscle groups,” Walls said.

It’s also important to find a space where you feel welcome and safe. Big box gyms are often the cheapest option, but they can be intimidating and overwhelming.

For some, group fitness classes with a sense of community and togetherness can be helpful in reaching goals. These come in a variety of formats — Pilates, yoga, strength, boot camp, just to name a few. Most gyms also offer an introductory deal, so you can try multiple spots until you find the right fit.

“Community gives us purpose and accountability and something to look forward to,” Evanoff said. “Everybody needs that recognition and support. It’s one of the many factors in longevity. It’s community and knowing that there is a place you can go and come in and be exactly who you are.”

Make a plan and get help if you need it

The best way to start, Walls said, is by creating a structure. If you add a workout to your calendar, it’s a lot harder to say you don’t have the time.

Adding strength workouts should be a priority, Walls said. But not everyone knows where to begin, or they may have health issues that require guidance. That’s where a personal trainer can help you build an individualized program. It’s important to find someone who is certified and experienced in their subject area.

“Personal training is where you really want somebody who knows the lay of the land, who’s been studying the science, who’s keeping tabs on the different discoveries that have been made in the past few years with research,” Walls said.

It’s also crucial to remember why you are doing this. That alone can be motivation to keep going. The skills you work on in the gym can carry over into your everyday life. Take, for example, the farmer’s carry, where you hold weights at your sides and walk. The exercise prepares you to carry grocery bags. And balancing exercises prevent falls by helping you stay stable on your feet.

Most of all, Evanoff said, the best thing you can do for yourself is to just get started. The sooner you do, the better your life will be.

“It doesn’t have to be harder, better, faster, stronger,” Evanoff said. “You don’t have to be sore from workouts. Just get out there and move your body in a way that feels good, challenging, but not painful.”