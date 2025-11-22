Andrew Indorf threw four touchdown passes, including the go-ahead strike in the final minute, as Towson rallied past visiting Campbell 35-31 on Saturday to secure bowl eligibility.

Indorf went 16-for-26 for 196 yards, and the Tigers (6-6, 4-4 Colonial Athletic) needed all of it after falling behind 31-21 early in the fourth. Backup Winston Watkins briefly ignited the comeback with a 64-yard touchdown pass to CJ Schaeffer, cutting the deficit to three with 10:26 left.

Campbell (2-10, 2-6) had controlled the game until the final stretch. Kamden Sixkiller completed 27 of 37 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown, while the Camels ran for 144 yards and three scores. Ethan Lawrence punched in two touchdowns, including an 8-yarder that gave Campbell its 10-point lead early in the fourth, and Naieem Kearney added a 14-yard run in the second.

Towson’s final drive proved decisive. Indorf hit Cleveland Charlton for an 18-yard touchdown with 38 seconds left to complete a 12-play, 76-yard march. Lukkas Londono led Towson with 80 receiving yards and two scores, a 25-yarder in the first quarter and a 4-yarder before halftime.

Campbell opened with a field goal and twice led by double digits, but the Camels punted on their final two drives and couldn’t stop Towson’s hurry-up push. The Tigers finished with 261 passing yards and closed the game with touchdowns on three of their last four possessions.