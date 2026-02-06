COLLEGE PARK — Christoph Tilly and Bruce Thornton combined for 36 points as Ohio State beat Maryland 82-62 Thursday night.

Tilly had 19 on 7-of-10 shooting for the Buckeyes (15-7 7-5 Big Ten). Thornton shot 7-for-9 to finish with 17.

John Mobley Jr. added 15 points, four assists and two steals. He was 5-for-9 from deep, continuing his streak of making at least one 3-pointer in every game this season. Taison Chatman added 10 points before he was ejected.

Thornton, who has 1,913 career points, is 21 shy of fifth place on the Ohio State all-time scoring list. He’d reach third on the list with 2,000 career points.

The win snapped a three-game skid for the Buckeyes.

Elijah Saunders had 20 points for the Terrapins (8-14, 1-10) before receiving a flagrant foul and an ejection — he had also fouled out — with 1:34 left in the game, along with Chatman after a scuffle under the hoop.

Solomon Washington added 13 and eight rebounds. Andre Mills scored 11.

The Buckeyes took a 42-30 advantage into the break after holding Maryland to five points over the final four minutes of the half. Tilly had 11 in the first half, and Thornton added 10. The Buckeyes used a 9-3 turnover advantage in the half to build a 13-0 edge on points off turnovers.

Their lead ballooned to 22 in the second half on a 3-pointer from Mobley that capped a 9-0 run.

Up next

Ohio State hosts No. 2 Michigan on Sunday.

Maryland heads to Minnesota on Sunday.