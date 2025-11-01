DENTON, Texas — Caleb Hawkins ran for four touchdowns, and North Texas beat Navy 31-17 on Saturday, handing the Midshipmen their first loss this season and ending their 10-game winning streak.
Hawkins, a true freshman, rushed for a season-high 197 yards on 33 carries — the rest of the team netted minus-21. Freshman Drew Mestemaker, who threw for a program-record 608 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-20 win over Charlotte last week, was 19-of-24 passing for 234 yards.
Hawkins’ 7- and 3-yard scores finished a pair of long drives by North Texas (8-1, 4-1 American Conference). After a failed onside kick by Navy (7-1, 5-1), Hawkins added a 14-yard score for a 21-3 lead. Hawkins’ 6-yard score at the end of the third quarter came after a Quinton Hammonds interception and made it 31-17.
Navy’s next drive went over five minutes but ended on downs at the North Texas 9, and its final possession ended on another Hammonds interception.
Navy’s Blake Horvath was 8-for-14 for 80 yards with two interceptions. He rushed for 112 on 19 carries with a TD. Brandon Chatman rushed for the other Navy TD.
Navy visits Notre Dame next Saturday. North Texas has won three straight and plays at UAB on Nov. 15.
