The first-ever Armed Forces Classic to feature women’s basketball was supposed to host powerhouse programs UConn and Louisville at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.

But due to logistical hurdles posed by the government shutdown, the Nov. 4 game — featuring the reigning national champion Huskies — will move to the Naval Academy, The Banner confirmed.

A source with knowledge of the logistics confirmed that ESPN will move the top-25 matchup to Alumni Hall, the 5,710-seat arena on the military academy’s campus.

CT Insider reported last week that the game was in jeopardy due to the shutdown, which dramatically reduced the operations of overseas military bases. The mounting logistical challenges of hosting a nationally televised basketball game in Germany without ample resources led ESPN, UConn and Louisville to consider contingency options — landing on the Naval Academy.

The Classic typically casts a U.S. military base as its setting with enlisted personnel as attendees. The event dates back to 2012 and has been played at Ramstein twice before, but never at a service academy.

A representative for ESPN, which stages the event, was not immediately available to comment. When questions about the event’s location first surfaced, ESPN provided a statement to The Banner and other outlets: “While our goal is to host this year’s Armed Forces Classic as planned at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, we are exploring contingency plans due to the circumstances.”

The Huskies are the AP’s No. 1-ranked team entering the season, while Louisville is ranked No. 20. UConn is led by preseason All American Sarah Strong and coached by Geno Auriemma, the winningest coach in NCAA history.

It will be a big bang of a season opener at Navy, whose women’s program is the preseason favorite to win the Patriot League but rarely gets the national spotlight in women’s basketball.