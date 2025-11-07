COLLEGE PARK — Oluchi Okananwa and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu scored 15 points apiece, and No. 10 Maryland pulled away from UMBC in the second half for an 87-54 victory Thursday night.

Indiana transfer Yarden Garzon had 12 points for the Terrapins (2-0), who got scoring from 12 players. Saylor Poffenbarger added 11 points.

Jade Tillman led the Retrievers (1-1) with 17 points.

Maryland remained without injured guards Kaylene Smikle (leg) and Bri McDaniel (knee), returnees who have yet to play this season. Graduate guard Mir McLean, another holdover from last year’s Sweet 16 team, departed in the third quarter while holding her left shoulder and did not return.

UMBC never led but was pesky for much of the first half. Kennedy Austin banked in a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to get the Retrievers within seven at 21-14, and she beat the halftime buzzer with another 3 to make it 40-28.

The Terps scored the first 14 points of the third quarter, a run capped with 3-pointers by Poffenbarger and Okananwa. Maryland led 67-38 at the end of the third.

Okananwa, a Duke transfer, also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals. She scored a team-high 18 points in Monday’s 80-26 drubbing of Loyola.

Maryland used its size advantage to outscore the Retrievers 42-22 in the paint. The Terps held a 40-19 rebounding edge, though it was just 16-11 in the first half.

The Terps scored 23 points off 21 UMBC turnovers.

Freshman guard Lea Bartelme had seven assists for Maryland.

The Terps improved to 14-0 all-time against UMBC.

Up next

UMBC: Visits Virginia on Nov. 13.

Maryland: Hosts Georgetown on Sunday.