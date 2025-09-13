COLLEGE PARK — Malik Washington threw for a touchdown and ran for one, and La’khi Roland returned an interception 100 yards for a TD as Maryland routed Towson 44-17 on Saturday.

The Terrapins won their 18th consecutive nonconference game, the longest active streak in the FBS. Their Big Ten slate begins next weekend. This matchup against an FCS opponent — the alma mater of Maryland coach Michael Locksley — was lopsided from the start.

Roland’s interception return made it 41-0 early in the third quarter. It was the first 100-yard interception return for Maryland since Tom Brown pulled off the feat in 1962 against Virginia.

DeJuan Williams scored on a 2-yard run in the first to give the Terps a 10-0 lead, then Washington reached the end zone from 2 yards out later in the quarter. A 32-yard scoring pass from Washington to Shaleak Knotts made it 24-0.

Nolan Ray added a rushing TD before the first half was over, and it was 34-0 after two quarters.

Washington went 16-for-22 for 261 yards with an interception. He has thrown for 773 yards through his first three college games, the most by a power conference true freshman since Alan Bowman of Texas Tech had 1,160 in 2018.

Nathan Kent threw an 84-yard touchdown to Jaceon Doss in the fourth quarter for Towson.

The takeaway

Towson: It was too late to make a difference, but the Tigers outscored Maryland 17-3 after the long interception return and even managed to cover the spread, which was 28 1/2 at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Maryland: It’s hard to take much from a matchup like this, but the Terrapins showed positive signs on defense until late. Maryland has allowed 33 points through three games.

Up next

Maryland plays at Wisconsin next Saturday. Towson is off before playing at Bryant on Sept. 27.