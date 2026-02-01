COLLEGE PARK — Ehis Etute scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Oregon in a 68-61 win over No. 16 Maryland on Saturday night.

Etute shot 10-for-15 from the field and 6-for-8 from the line. Sofia Bell added 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

The Ducks (17-7, 5-6 Big Ten) pulled ahead on an 11-0 run with 2:39 remaining. Addi Mack made a layup and two free throws to get Maryland within two with 27 seconds remaining, but Oregon made five of six free throws to seal the win.

The Terrapins (17-6, 5-6) finished the first half with a 14-0 run to lead 36-30. Oluchi Okananwa was 11-for-17 shooting and scored 27 points, 23 in the first half. Mack added 17. The loss was Maryland’s fourth straight.

Up next

Oregon: Hosts Illinois on Wednesday.

Maryland: Visits No. 13 Michigan State on Wednesday.