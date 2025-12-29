COLLEGE PARK — Darius Adams scored 18 points and Isaiah Watts made his first start for Maryland and finished with 17, including a season-high four 3-pointers, to help the Terrapins beat Old Dominion 73-58 on Sunday night to snap a three-game skid.
Solomon Washington, who missed the first eight games due to injury, had his first double-double of the season with a season-high 11 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland (7-6). Andre Mills also scored 11 points.
Mills opened the scoring with a 3-pointer that sparked a 17-0 run, and Maryland never trailed. The Monarchs went 0-for-7 from the field and committed three turnovers before Drew McKenna made a jumper nearly six minutes into the game.
Watts, a 6-foot-3 Washington State transfer, hit three 3s in the final two minutes of the first half, and the Terrapins led 45-18 at intermission.
Ketron Shaw scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Zacch Wiggins finished with 14 for Old Dominion (4-10). The Monarchs have lost back-to-back games and seven of eight.
Shaw and Jordan Battle, ODU’s top two scorers going into the game at 16.0 and 14.2 per game, respectively, combined for two points on 1-of-8 shooting in the first half. Battle finished 0-for-3 from the field and scored one point.
Pharrel Payne (knee) missed his second consecutive game for the Terrapins. The Texas A&M transfer leads Maryland in scoring (17.4 per game), rebounding (7.2), field goal percentage (.624) and total blocks (11).
Payne left in the closing minutes of a 101-83 loss to No. 2 Michigan on Dec. 13. The 6-foot-9 senior was carried off on a stretcher and missed the next game after a scary fall following a dunk in Maryland’s 89-82 win at Marquette on Nov. 15.
Up next
Old Dominion hosts Appalachian State on New Year’s Eve.
Maryland will resume Big Ten Conference play when Oregon visits Friday.
