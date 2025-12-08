MINNEAPOLIS — Saylor Poffenbarger had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 7 Maryland scored 10 straight points with less than a minute remaining in double overtime to beat Minnesota 100-99 on Sunday.

Oluchi Okananwa had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Terrapins (11-0, 1-0 in the Big Ten), who trailed 99-90 with less than a minute to play in the second overtime. Poffenbarger hit two free throws, and the Gophers turned it over on the in-bounds pass twice in a row.

Steals by Kyndal Walker and Okananwa resulted in three-point plays for each, cutting Minnesota’s lead to one with 35 seconds to play.

Poffenbarger completed the comeback with a layup off an in-bounds play with 10 seconds remaining.

Grace Grocholski made nine 3-pointers and scored 31 for the Gophers (6-3, 0-1). Tori McKinney added 19 points, Mara Braun scored 16 and Amaya Battle finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and seven turnovers.

Maryland trailed by five late in the first overtime, but Yarden Garzon hit a 3-pointer and — after a Minnesota turnover on the in-bounds pass — made a driving layup to send it to a second overtime.

Minnesota led 38-24 at the half, thanks in part to a 17-0 run in the second quarter. Grocholski hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Braun had five points during the run, which helped Minnesota overcome a 15-14 deficit after the game’s first 10 minutes.

The Terrapins turned it around in the third quarter, as Addi Mack had three quick buckets and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu scored five points to pull Maryland to within four at 48-44 through three. Maryland’s defense held Minnesota to 2-for-17 shooting and forced six turnovers in the third quarter.

Up next

Maryland: Hosts Delaware State on Wednesday.

Minnesota: Hosts Alabama A&M on Wednesday.