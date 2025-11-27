CAROLINA, Puerto Rico — Kaylene Smikle scored 13 points and No. 7 Maryland coasted to a 95-38 win over Hofstra on Thursday to wrap up the Puerto Rico Classic.
The Terrapins (9-0) got their real challenge in the opener, when they defeated No. 16 Kentucky 74-66 in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Addi Mack, Marya Boiko and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu all scored 10 for Maryland, which shot 58%, had a 40-17 rebounding advantage and forced 24 turnovers, good for 41 points. The Terps played 13 players, 11 played double-figure minutes and 12 scored. None played more than 21 minutes.
Olivia VanPatten scored eight points to lead the Pride (1-4), who shot 33% (14-for-42).
The Terrapins scored the first 10 points of the game and made 9 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers to lead 29-6 after the first quarter. Hofstra was 3-for-8 with nine turnovers.
Maryland made 4 of 8 3-pointers in the second quarter and upped the lead to 53-19. The Terps had 26 points off 15 turnovers thanks to 65.5% shooting (19-for-29).
The Terrapins outscored the Pride 23-9 in the third quarter for a 76-28 lead.
Up next
Maryland goes home to meet Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday night.
Hofstra plays its second game of the tournament Friday night against East Carolina.
