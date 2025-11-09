COLLEGE PARK — Freshman Addi Mack scored 17 of her 23 points during the fourth quarter, and No. 10 Maryland stormed back from a double-digit deficit to beat Georgetown 85-66 on Sunday.

Fellow freshman Lea Bartelme added 13 points for Maryland (3-0), which closed the game on a 38-9 run after trailing for most of the second quarter and throughout the third. The Terrapins made their final eight field goals.

Khia Miller scored 18 points and Khadee Hession added 14 for Georgetown (1-1) in the first meeting between the schools inside the Capital Beltway since Nov. 13, 2011.

During Maryland’s extended run, Mack scored seven consecutive points to help the Terrapins regain the lead for good. The last of those came when she grabbed a defensive rebound, ran the length of the floor and converted a three-point play to make it 60-59.

Later, she turned on the style, hitting a baseline 3-pointer and following with a turnaround, fall-away jumper to complete her day with 1:14 to play and briefly stretchthe lead to 20.

Maryland committed nine first-quarter turnovers and yielded all of its 11-point lead. Hession’s 3-pointer capped Georgetown’s 16-3 run and made it 18-16 early in the second. That lead grew to five by halftime and to 55-45 on Miller’s baseline 3-pointer with 2:18 left in the third quarter.

