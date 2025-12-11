COLLEGE PARK — Yarden Garzon and Oluchi Okananwa scored 18 points apiece, and No. 7 Maryland set a program record for fewest points allowed with a 91-21 win over Delaware State on Wednesday night.

The Terrapins (12-0) have lost guards Lea Bartelme, Ava McKennie and Kaylene Smikle to season-ending knee injuries. They also held guards Saylor Poffenbarger and Addi Mack out of this one, but they weren’t needed against this foe from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Maryland’s previous record for fewest points allowed was 22, set Feb. 5, 1974, in a 60-22 win over Morgan State. The Terps made a run at that mark in this season’s opener, beating Loyola of Maryland 80-26. Then they broke it Wednesday.

Delaware State (3-8) had almost as many turnovers (30) as field goal attempts (38). Maryland finished with a 45-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

Aniyah Jones was the Hornets’ leading scorer with six points.

One game after the closest possible victory — 100-99 in double overtime at Minnesota on Sunday — Maryland scored the first 12 points. The Terps led 42-7 in the second quarter following a 28-1 run. It was 51-11 at halftime.

Then Maryland outscored Delaware State 20-5 in each of the final two quarters.

Kyndal Walker scored 13 points with six assists for the Terps, and Mir McLean added 11 points. Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Delaware State used 12 players, which was three more than the injury-plagued Terrapins did.

Up next

Delaware State: At Georgetown on Saturday.

Maryland: Hosts Central Connecticut State on Dec. 19.