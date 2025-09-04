Ask Baltimore basketball fans who’s the best player to ever come from Charm City. Many won’t hesitate to answer Melo.

As Carmelo Anthony enters the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this month, a new career-spanning exhibit in Baltimore will honor the 10-time NBA All-Star. “House of Melo” will open free to the public at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Central location on Oct. 25 and run through late December, the library announced Thursday morning.

“This isn’t just an exhibit — this is my story,” Anthony said in a statement. “Where I’ve been, what I’ve learned and how far I’ve come. … You can’t tell that story without Baltimore. This city raised me, challenged me and gave me the drive to grow. Now, I hope my journey can be a blueprint for others chasing theirs.”

Anthony moved to West Baltimore from Brooklyn, New York, at age 8, and he became a star at the now-closed Towson Catholic High School.

After winning an NCAA championship with Syracuse University in 2003, Anthony was the No. 3 overall draft pick that year and became the face of the Denver Nuggets. He played for five other NBA teams over 19 seasons, scoring more than 28,000 career points.

D. Watkins, the Baltimore writer who co-authored Anthony’s 2021 memoir, “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised,” and Khalilah Beavers, Anthony’s longtime stylist, are leading the exhibit’s design.

“Carmelo was very adamant about anchoring the experience at the Pratt, because it’s a free library. No tickets. No reservations required. It’s a space where everyone is welcome and can be comfortable,” Watkins said in a statement. A forthcoming website will include digital components for those unable to visit Enoch Pratt.

The exhibit will include rarely before seen artifacts from Anthony’s playing career, along with original art from fans’ personal archives.

Aside from basketball, Anthony is a philanthropist who previously donated $1.5 million to Baltimore’s Living Classrooms Foundation. More recently, he’s hosted the podcast “7PM in Brooklyn.”

“For all Carmelo has achieved, so many still see him singularly — as a ballplayer. They don’t understand he’s become a powerful businessperson, community activist and leader,” Beavers said.

“Carmelo embodies everything that makes Baltimore the best city in America,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. “Determination, grit and deep sense of community pride.”