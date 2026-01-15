CURRENT EDITION: baltimore (none)🔄 Loading BlueConic...EDITION HISTORY: No changes tracked
🔵 BlueConic: ___🍪 Cookie: ___ UNKNOWN🔗 Query: ___✏️ Composer: ___
Advertise with us
Breaking
Sponsored Content

Summer Camp Guide 2026

As parents, you want to give your children everything possible that makes them happy, and that may include an unforgettable summer camp experience where they make new friends, discover new talents or hobbies, and improve their self-confidence. You want them to have fun, too—by swimming, hiking, playing games, and reconnecting with nature.
Looking for help choosing? Check out our expert tips.

Filter by:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Annapolis Recreation and Parks

Annapolis Recreation and Parks

Annapolis

A variety of exciting and well-planned camps for your child to attend throughout the summer for youth ages 4-17. Camps are held at different locations and are grouped in varying age groups.

Learn More

ANNE ARUNDEL

Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks

Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks

Locations throughout Anne Arundel County

Camps are offered for every interest, including nature, sports, chess, arts and crafts, music and drama, Teens on the Go, adaptive day camp, cycling, agriculture, dance, and more!

Learn More

ANNE ARUNDEL

Eco Adventures

Eco Adventures

Millersville

Specialty camps themed to get kids excited about our natural world—once in a lifetime experience with an endangered species, new skills from an expert, newfound confidence from one of the knowledgeable instructors, while making new friends.

Learn More
Featured

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Summer at Garrison Forest

Garrison Forest

Owings Mills

410-559-3433

With a variety of offerings, every child has plenty of opportunities to explore, learn, and make new friends. Campers will discover new skills, dive deep into creativity, play with passion, and take talents for a ride.

Learn More

ANNE ARUNDEL

Indian Creek School Summer Program

Indian Creek School Summer Program

Crownsville

Enriching adventures for ages 4-14 on Indian Creek’s beautiful 114-acre wooded campus, where campers have access to the school’s wooded trails, performing arts spaces, classrooms, labs, and the Eagles Athletics Complex.

Learn More

ANNE ARUNDEL

Musical Theatre Summer Camp

Musical Theatre Summer Camp

The Key School, Annapolis, and Mercy High School, Baltimore

Taught by musical theater professionals, the two-week camp has campers assigned to small groups by age, and take classes in singing, dancing, acting, costumes, and stagecraft.

Learn More

ANNE ARUNDEL

Peabody Preparatory of the Johns Hopkins University

Peabody Preparatory of the Johns Hopkins University

Annapolis Campus at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Additional locations in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Howard County,

Dive into a week-long musical intensive that pushes your technical, creative and improvisational skills to new heights.

Learn More

ANNE ARUNDEL

St. John’s College Summer Academy

St. John’s College Summer Academy

Annapolis

A genuine introduction to college life, Summer Academy helps students hone their reading, critical thinking, and discussion skills in classes led by St. John’s faculty.

Learn More

ANNE ARUNDEL

Summer at Summit

Summer at Summit

Edgewater

Academic enrichment programming to mitigate summer learning loss and strengthen skills. Classes include reading, writing, math, and organizational skills.

Learn More

ANNE ARUNDEL

West River Sailing Club

West River Sailing Club

Galesville

Discover the joy of sailing at West River Sailing School’s summer program for kids ages 8-18. The holistic program focuses on sailing techniques while fostering a love for the water, teamwork, and personal growth.

Learn More

ANNE ARUNDEL

Y Camp

Y Camp

Multiple locations in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard Counties

The place to be for summertime fun, friends, and excitement with a great lineup of summer fun to keep kids and teens safe, happy, active, and engaged all summer long.

Learn More

BALTIMORE CITY

Baltimore Center Stage

Baltimore Center Stage

Baltimore City

Young artists will spend two weeks building community and establishing their own expansive creative toolboxes, all of which will help grow their confidence and offer them new and exciting paths to learning and knowing through arts.

Learn More

BALTIMORE CITY

Baltimore Lab School

Baltimore Lab School

Baltimore City

Designed to help students discover their strengths, exercise their creativity, overcome academic difficulties, and prepare for the school year ahead.

Learn More

BALTIMORE CITY

Coppermine Fieldhouse Summer Camps

Coppermine Fieldhouse Summer Camps

Baltimore City

Each day brings new adventures, new friends, and new experiences in this fun-filled camp! Check out the variety of camps offered in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, and Harford County.

Learn More

BALTIMORE CITY

Downtown Sailing Center

Downtown Sailing Center

Baltimore City

A sailing school for youth ages 8-16 that teaches the joys of navigating open waters aboard keelboats in the historic port of Baltimore's Inner Harbor. For every four campers on a boat, there is one designated staff member to instruct them personally.

Learn More

BALTIMORE CITY

Gilman Summer!

Gilman Summer!

Gilman Schol

With enrichment and skill-building programs for children grades K-12 designed and taught by Gilman faculty and field experts, your child will have a summer they won't forget!

Learn More

BALTIMORE CITY

Summer at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA)

Summer at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA)

Baltimore City

Students in K-12 have the opportunity engage in week-long art and design classes; teens ages 15-17 can earn college credits via MICA’s PreCollege Art & Design Program.

Learn More

BALTIMORE CITY

NDMU Summer Camps

NDMU Summer Camps

Notre Dame of Maryland University

With rotating sessions throughout the day, campers will have the opportunity to participate in explorations, arts & crafts, sports & games and swimming.

Learn More
Featured

BALTIMORE CITY

Red Hot Summer Camps at Roland Park Country School

Red Hot Summer Camps at Roland Park Country School

Baltimore City

410-323-5501

No matter what your child's interest, Red Hot Summer Camps will provide experiential, hands-on experiences led by talented and expert teachers in STEAM, arts, sports, cooking, performing arts, athletics, and more!

Learn More

BALTIMORE CITY

Summer at Friends

Summer at Friends

Friends School of Baltimore

Offering a full lineup of camps with flexible options with intentionally small group sizes, fun-filled daily schedules, and terrific counselors, campers can look forward to a summer of fun!

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Beth Tfiloh Camps

Beth Tfiloh Camps

Reisterstown

Site includes ball fields, hiking trails, the Sachs Family Challenge Course with two 60-foot towers, creative arts center, Sachs Nature Center, sports court, and an amphitheater for special events, and an aquatics area.

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Summer at Jemicy

Summer at Jemicy

Owings Mills

Full and half-day programs for students with dyslexia or related language-based learning differences that aim to reinforce/maintain skills and minimize “summer learning loss” through a wide array of educational, recreational, and creative options.

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Camp Heritage by CCBC Catonsville

Camp Heritage by CCBC Catonsville

Catonsville

Camp Heritage will immerse children in a wide variety of programs that provide an enriching and memorable camp experiences—swimming, art, nature, sports and games, discovery time, and special events.

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Genesee Valley Summer Camp

Genesee Valley Summer Camp

Parkton

Through nature-based education and outdoor exploration, the camp empowers individuals to discover their strengths, build lasting relationships, and become positive contributors to their communities and the environment.

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Irvine Nature Center

Irvine Nature Center

Owings Mills

Campers are immersed in the sights, sounds, textures, and smells of nature. Each weeklong camp session focuses on a unique, creative theme, making it fun for children to return week after week

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

J Camps

J Camps

Owings Mills

J Camps offers a wide variety of different camp options for your child with over 10 summer camp programs. From preschool to Teen Programming, arts, sports, and STEM, your camper will have a blast exploring all the options.

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Mast Tennis Academy

Mast Tennis Academy

Various locations

Come learn the sport of a lifetime tennis with the best coaches in town. See you on the courts. Now offering Pickleball!

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

McDonogh Summer Camps

McDonogh Summer Camps

Owings Mills

Camps are conducted on the school's 800-acre campus, complete with outdoor athletic fields, three playgrounds, two fishing ponds, 18 tennis courts, rock-climbing tower, Olympic-size swimming pool, 54,000-square-foot field house, and a fine arts center.

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Merritt Clubs Summer Camps

Merritt Clubs Summer Camps

Canton, White Marsh and Towson

A wide variety of half-day and full-day interactive summer camps. Your children will enjoy a variety of activities in a fun safe environment at Merritt Clubs and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

PADONIA Summer Camps

PADONIA Summer Camps

Cockeysville, Lutherville, Timonium, & Towson

A beautiful 30-acre outdoor campus offers an exciting and dynamic environment where kids can create and develop social skills, critical thinking, self-esteem, teamwork, leadership and fitness.

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Park Camps/Park School of Baltimore

Park Camps/Park School of Baltimore

Baltimore

A 100-acre wooded campus for exploration, learning and growth. With a staff who enjoys the fun and adventure as much as the campers, the environment is one where everyone is inspired to thrive.

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Puh'tok in the Pines

Puh'tok in the Pines

Monkton

Located on 67 acres of pristine woodlands and bordered by the scenic Gunpowder Falls River and State Park for the quintessential setting where campers can unplug and return to nature and fun.

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Summer at The St. Paul's Schools

Summer at The St. Paul's Schools

Brooklandville

Located on a 130-acre campus, campers quickly connect and feel safe in a nurturing environment with a ropes course, swimming pool, athletics, and facilities for arts, drama, cooking, and scientific exploration.

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Summer @ Blakefield

Summer @ Blakefield

Loyola Blakefield, Towson

Themed camps include academics, driver’s education, cooking, science, chess, mountain biking, archery, baseball, basketball, flag football, lacrosse, soccer, tennis, wrestling, and more.

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Summer Camp at The Odyssey School

Summer Camp at The Odyssey School

Lutherville

A specialized summer camp for children with dyslexia and other language learning differences, an enriching and creative program offering instruction in writing, math, and reading, games, sports, and outdoor discovery.

Learn More

BALTIMORE COUNTY

UMBC Summer Day Camp

UMBC Summer Day Camp

Catonsville

The camp curriculum has been created to offer a wide variety of programs to meet the interests, abilities, and needs of our campers and aimed at delivering both fun and learning opportunities for children.

Learn More

HOWARD COUNTY

Camp BY & Terrific Two's

Camp BY & Terrific Two's

Bet Yeladim Preschool, Columbia

Half-day "Specialty Camp" style program for 3, 4 & 5-year-old campers includes art, water play, music and movement, "Terrific Two's" program includes water play, cooking, art, music, and movement.

Learn More

HOWARD COUNTY

Columbia Association Summer Camps

Columbia Association Summer Camps

Multiple locations throughout Columbia/Howard County

A safe and fun environment that will help campers build community, cultivate a unique sense of place, and create lifelong memories. Camp options include art, STEAM, and nature

Learn More

HOWARD COUNTY

Howard Community College’s Kids on Campus

Howard Community College’s Kids on Campus

Columbia

HCC’s program offers summer enrichment education for youth ages 6 to 17 in areas such as STEM, creative arts, test prep, and more!

Learn More

HOWARD COUNTY

Howard County Conservancy Nature Camps

Howard County Conservancy Nature Camps

Woodstock

Campers explore the great outdoors in 232-acres of meadows, forests and streams. Kids hike along 5-miles of trails discovering flora and fauna and make friends while engaging in nature-themed games, crafts and activities.

Learn More

HOWARD COUNTY

Howard County Recreation & Parks Summer Camps

Howard County Recreation & Parks Summer Camps

Howard County parks, schools, community centers and local businesses

Camp offerings include adventures and outdoors, chess, baking, cooking, crafts and fine arts, dance, personal development, music, theatre, LEGO, and magic.

Learn More

HOWARD COUNTY

SAC Soccer Training Academy

SAC Soccer Training Academy

Ellicott City

SAC Training Academy is a highly organized and well-supervised camp environment utilizing innovative and challenging training sessions with a fun atmosphere that encourages the player's love of the game.

Learn More

HOWARD COUNTY

St. John's Summer Camp

St. John's Summer Camp

St. John's Parish Day School, Ellicott City

Each week explores a unique theme that’s sure to spark curiosity and a love of learning through fun and engaging hands-on explorations.

Learn More

HOWARD COUNTY

Terrapin Adventures Summer Camp

Terrapin Adventures Summer Camp

Howard County

Camps provide campers with active and adventurous experiences that help them build confidence in themselves and try new things! Give your child a new experience that they’ll remember for years to come.

Learn More

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Barrie Camp

Barrie Camp

Silver Spring

Set on 45 acres just outside Washington, D.C., Barrie Camp provides a time-honored summer camp experience for children ages 3.5-14. A range of traditional and new activities that make each summer unique.

Learn More

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Camp KAH

Camp KAH

Burtonsville

The program is packed with a wide variety of activities including Giant Water Slides, Arts & Crafts, Sports, Field Trips, Swimming, Rockwall, Bumper Cars, Lazer Tag, and more.

Learn More

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Camp Sonshine

Camp Sonshine

Silver Spring

In partnership with families, the camp strives to create unforgettable summer experiences, all within a safe setting that allows your camper to explore, learn, and grow, ensuring a summer filled with joy, learning, and adventure.

Learn More

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Lessans Camp JCC- Bender JCC

Lessans Camp JCC- Bender JCC

Rockville

Bringing together campers with and without disabilities in one unified summer experience, providing every camper the opportunity to make new friends, embrace new challenges, and build confidence.

Learn More

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Summer At Sandy Spring

Summer At Sandy Spring

Sandy Spring

Camps allow families to cultivate a camp experience that truly matches individual campers. With opportunities from exploring the Adventure Park, to swimming in a man-made pond, weekly theme weeks, hot lunch and more.

Learn More

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

YMCA Ayrlawn Program Center

YMCA Ayrlawn Program Center

Bethesda

YMCA Ayrlawn offers a variety of camps for every child, including traditional day camp, arts, STEM, sports, dance, leadership, aquatics, travel, and more.

Learn More
Oh no!

Something went wrong. Please try again in a few minutes. If the problem persists, please contact customer service at 443-843-0043 or customercare@thebaltimorebanner.com.