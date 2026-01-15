Summer Camp Guide 2026

Filter by:
ANNE ARUNDEL
Annapolis
A variety of exciting and well-planned camps for your child to attend throughout the summer for youth ages 4-17. Camps are held at different locations and are grouped in varying age groups.
ANNE ARUNDEL
Locations throughout Anne Arundel County
Camps are offered for every interest, including nature, sports, chess, arts and crafts, music and drama, Teens on the Go, adaptive day camp, cycling, agriculture, dance, and more!
ANNE ARUNDEL
Millersville
Specialty camps themed to get kids excited about our natural world—once in a lifetime experience with an endangered species, new skills from an expert, newfound confidence from one of the knowledgeable instructors, while making new friends.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Owings Mills410-559-3433
With a variety of offerings, every child has plenty of opportunities to explore, learn, and make new friends. Campers will discover new skills, dive deep into creativity, play with passion, and take talents for a ride.
ANNE ARUNDEL
Crownsville
Enriching adventures for ages 4-14 on Indian Creek’s beautiful 114-acre wooded campus, where campers have access to the school’s wooded trails, performing arts spaces, classrooms, labs, and the Eagles Athletics Complex.
ANNE ARUNDEL
The Key School, Annapolis, and Mercy High School, Baltimore
Taught by musical theater professionals, the two-week camp has campers assigned to small groups by age, and take classes in singing, dancing, acting, costumes, and stagecraft.
ANNE ARUNDEL
Annapolis Campus at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Additional locations in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Howard County,
Dive into a week-long musical intensive that pushes your technical, creative and improvisational skills to new heights.
ANNE ARUNDEL
Annapolis
A genuine introduction to college life, Summer Academy helps students hone their reading, critical thinking, and discussion skills in classes led by St. John’s faculty.
ANNE ARUNDEL
Edgewater
Academic enrichment programming to mitigate summer learning loss and strengthen skills. Classes include reading, writing, math, and organizational skills.
ANNE ARUNDEL
Galesville
Discover the joy of sailing at West River Sailing School’s summer program for kids ages 8-18. The holistic program focuses on sailing techniques while fostering a love for the water, teamwork, and personal growth.
ANNE ARUNDEL
Multiple locations in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard Counties
The place to be for summertime fun, friends, and excitement with a great lineup of summer fun to keep kids and teens safe, happy, active, and engaged all summer long.
BALTIMORE CITY
Baltimore City
Young artists will spend two weeks building community and establishing their own expansive creative toolboxes, all of which will help grow their confidence and offer them new and exciting paths to learning and knowing through arts.
BALTIMORE CITY
Baltimore City
Designed to help students discover their strengths, exercise their creativity, overcome academic difficulties, and prepare for the school year ahead.
BALTIMORE CITY
Baltimore City
Each day brings new adventures, new friends, and new experiences in this fun-filled camp! Check out the variety of camps offered in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, and Harford County.
BALTIMORE CITY
Baltimore City
A sailing school for youth ages 8-16 that teaches the joys of navigating open waters aboard keelboats in the historic port of Baltimore's Inner Harbor. For every four campers on a boat, there is one designated staff member to instruct them personally.
BALTIMORE CITY
Gilman Schol
With enrichment and skill-building programs for children grades K-12 designed and taught by Gilman faculty and field experts, your child will have a summer they won't forget!
BALTIMORE CITY
Baltimore City
Students in K-12 have the opportunity engage in week-long art and design classes; teens ages 15-17 can earn college credits via MICA’s PreCollege Art & Design Program.
BALTIMORE CITY
Notre Dame of Maryland University
With rotating sessions throughout the day, campers will have the opportunity to participate in explorations, arts & crafts, sports & games and swimming.
BALTIMORE CITY
Baltimore City410-323-5501
No matter what your child's interest, Red Hot Summer Camps will provide experiential, hands-on experiences led by talented and expert teachers in STEAM, arts, sports, cooking, performing arts, athletics, and more!
BALTIMORE CITY
Friends School of Baltimore
Offering a full lineup of camps with flexible options with intentionally small group sizes, fun-filled daily schedules, and terrific counselors, campers can look forward to a summer of fun!
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Reisterstown
Site includes ball fields, hiking trails, the Sachs Family Challenge Course with two 60-foot towers, creative arts center, Sachs Nature Center, sports court, and an amphitheater for special events, and an aquatics area.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Owings Mills
Full and half-day programs for students with dyslexia or related language-based learning differences that aim to reinforce/maintain skills and minimize “summer learning loss” through a wide array of educational, recreational, and creative options.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Catonsville
Camp Heritage will immerse children in a wide variety of programs that provide an enriching and memorable camp experiences—swimming, art, nature, sports and games, discovery time, and special events.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Parkton
Through nature-based education and outdoor exploration, the camp empowers individuals to discover their strengths, build lasting relationships, and become positive contributors to their communities and the environment.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Owings Mills
Campers are immersed in the sights, sounds, textures, and smells of nature. Each weeklong camp session focuses on a unique, creative theme, making it fun for children to return week after week
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Owings Mills
J Camps offers a wide variety of different camp options for your child with over 10 summer camp programs. From preschool to Teen Programming, arts, sports, and STEM, your camper will have a blast exploring all the options.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Various locations
Come learn the sport of a lifetime tennis with the best coaches in town. See you on the courts. Now offering Pickleball!
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Owings Mills
Camps are conducted on the school's 800-acre campus, complete with outdoor athletic fields, three playgrounds, two fishing ponds, 18 tennis courts, rock-climbing tower, Olympic-size swimming pool, 54,000-square-foot field house, and a fine arts center.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Canton, White Marsh and Towson
A wide variety of half-day and full-day interactive summer camps. Your children will enjoy a variety of activities in a fun safe environment at Merritt Clubs and make memories that will last a lifetime.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Cockeysville, Lutherville, Timonium, & Towson
A beautiful 30-acre outdoor campus offers an exciting and dynamic environment where kids can create and develop social skills, critical thinking, self-esteem, teamwork, leadership and fitness.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Baltimore
A 100-acre wooded campus for exploration, learning and growth. With a staff who enjoys the fun and adventure as much as the campers, the environment is one where everyone is inspired to thrive.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Monkton
Located on 67 acres of pristine woodlands and bordered by the scenic Gunpowder Falls River and State Park for the quintessential setting where campers can unplug and return to nature and fun.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Brooklandville
Located on a 130-acre campus, campers quickly connect and feel safe in a nurturing environment with a ropes course, swimming pool, athletics, and facilities for arts, drama, cooking, and scientific exploration.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Loyola Blakefield, Towson
Themed camps include academics, driver’s education, cooking, science, chess, mountain biking, archery, baseball, basketball, flag football, lacrosse, soccer, tennis, wrestling, and more.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Lutherville
A specialized summer camp for children with dyslexia and other language learning differences, an enriching and creative program offering instruction in writing, math, and reading, games, sports, and outdoor discovery.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Catonsville
The camp curriculum has been created to offer a wide variety of programs to meet the interests, abilities, and needs of our campers and aimed at delivering both fun and learning opportunities for children.
HOWARD COUNTY
Bet Yeladim Preschool, Columbia
Half-day "Specialty Camp" style program for 3, 4 & 5-year-old campers includes art, water play, music and movement, "Terrific Two's" program includes water play, cooking, art, music, and movement.
HOWARD COUNTY
Multiple locations throughout Columbia/Howard County
A safe and fun environment that will help campers build community, cultivate a unique sense of place, and create lifelong memories. Camp options include art, STEAM, and nature
HOWARD COUNTY
Columbia
HCC’s program offers summer enrichment education for youth ages 6 to 17 in areas such as STEM, creative arts, test prep, and more!
HOWARD COUNTY
Woodstock
Campers explore the great outdoors in 232-acres of meadows, forests and streams. Kids hike along 5-miles of trails discovering flora and fauna and make friends while engaging in nature-themed games, crafts and activities.
HOWARD COUNTY
Howard County parks, schools, community centers and local businesses
Camp offerings include adventures and outdoors, chess, baking, cooking, crafts and fine arts, dance, personal development, music, theatre, LEGO, and magic.
HOWARD COUNTY
Ellicott City
SAC Training Academy is a highly organized and well-supervised camp environment utilizing innovative and challenging training sessions with a fun atmosphere that encourages the player's love of the game.
HOWARD COUNTY
St. John's Parish Day School, Ellicott City
Each week explores a unique theme that’s sure to spark curiosity and a love of learning through fun and engaging hands-on explorations.
HOWARD COUNTY
Howard County
Camps provide campers with active and adventurous experiences that help them build confidence in themselves and try new things! Give your child a new experience that they’ll remember for years to come.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Silver Spring
Set on 45 acres just outside Washington, D.C., Barrie Camp provides a time-honored summer camp experience for children ages 3.5-14. A range of traditional and new activities that make each summer unique.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Burtonsville
The program is packed with a wide variety of activities including Giant Water Slides, Arts & Crafts, Sports, Field Trips, Swimming, Rockwall, Bumper Cars, Lazer Tag, and more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Silver Spring
In partnership with families, the camp strives to create unforgettable summer experiences, all within a safe setting that allows your camper to explore, learn, and grow, ensuring a summer filled with joy, learning, and adventure.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Rockville
Bringing together campers with and without disabilities in one unified summer experience, providing every camper the opportunity to make new friends, embrace new challenges, and build confidence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Sandy Spring
Camps allow families to cultivate a camp experience that truly matches individual campers. With opportunities from exploring the Adventure Park, to swimming in a man-made pond, weekly theme weeks, hot lunch and more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Bethesda
YMCA Ayrlawn offers a variety of camps for every child, including traditional day camp, arts, STEM, sports, dance, leadership, aquatics, travel, and more.
