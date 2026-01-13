As parents, you obviously want to give your children everything possible that makes them happy, and that may include an unforgettable summer camp experience where they can make new friends, discover new talents or hobbies, improve their self-confidence, and develop leadership skills. You want them to have fun, too, by swimming, hiking, playing games, and reconnecting with nature.
Of course, summer camps are typically not free. Costs can vary based on length of stay, whether it’s a day or overnight camp, location, activities, and whether a for-profit or non-profit organization operates the camp. For a parent or guardian on a tight budget, sending your child to summer camp may feel out of reach, but hopefully these tips will make camp seem more accessible.
Ask About Scholarships
According to the American Camp Association, scholarships may be available through the national Send a Child to Camp scholarship program. ACA accredited day and overnight camps are eligible to take part in the program, and while the ACA does not directly select the camps to receive funding, it partners with the UltraCamp Foundation who selects camps through a formal application process. According to the UltraCamp Foundation, “[it] is dedicated to making opportunities for young people, who would otherwise not be able, to experience camping by providing grants to qualifying camps within the United States.” Parents should inquire with several camps as early as possible to see if the Send a Child to Camp scholarship program is available, or if other financial aid is offered. Emphasis is typically placed on children from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.
Other Ways to Save
Beyond scholarships, there are other ways that parents can offset the costs of summer camp:
- Sibling discounts: If you have more than one child who are both the appropriate age and may want to attend summer camp together, most camps offer reduced rates for more than one child.
- Early-bird discounts: Many camps offer significant savings if you register in the winter/early spring period. Also, if you decide to send your child to camp at the last minute, ask the camp if they offer a discount to help fill an empty spot. It does not hurt to ask.
- Payment plans. Most camps are willing to work with you to offer a payment plan—50% down with the balance due closer to the camp start date, for example—or even monthly payments. Explain your situation and see how they can accommodate.
- Volunteer: If a parent wants to volunteer at the camp with such items as registration check-in or serving meals, the camp will probably offer a reduced tuition. Of course, your child may not be thrilled with mom or dad being at the same camp, so a family meeting on this is most likely in order.
- Look for shorter sessions: If you are on a budget, consider a half-week session, which can still provide a memorable camp experience for your child. This option may especially be a good idea for first-time campers who may be nervous about going away to camp.
- Outside assistance. Check with your local place of worship to see if they offer financial assistance. Also, inquire about a military discount if a member of the family served in the military.
Local Camps May be More Affordable
Sometimes, a summer camp that fits your budget may be located right in your neighborhood or town.
For example, local parks and recreation departments’ camps are typically more affordable as county or state tax revenue helps fund the department’s summer camp, so your out-of-pocket costs are significantly lower. Many of these camps are only for one week with the option of signing up for multiple weeks, and they offer great ways for your child to get some exercise, go swimming, play games, and engage in arts and crafts or STEM-related activities.
Another local option is your local YMCA, which offers a variety of camps and sometimes are priced on a sliding scale based on your income, or it may offer other financial assistance. These camps are also convenient for working parents, as there is usually a Y located close to home or work. Likewise, camps offered by Boys & Girls Clubs are priced affordably, thanks to grants and other community support and the organization’s mission to increase access to opportunities, no matter a child’s background or circumstances.
Many local public and private schools offer fantastic summer camps—everything from sports to arts, STEM, robotics, and writing—at a low cost since the facilities are already in place. Check with your local library, too. Many offer low-cost, or even free, camps if you are a resident of that county or city, and these camps go beyond just reading.
Other options include places of worship, local museums, and science centers, some of which offer unique camp experiences.
It may take some research for the parents, but there are camps out there for every budget, and every child deserves a chance to have some fun during the summer.