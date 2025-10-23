The Trump administration rejected the state’s final appeal for federal disaster relief for Western Maryland communities that are still recovering from May’s historic flash floods.

Gov. Wes Moore had sought funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help parts of Allegany and Garrett counties repair roads, bridges, utilities and other public infrastructure damaged during the region’s worst flooding in three decades.

After Trump officials denied the state’s initial request in July, Moore filed an appeal the next month. He estimated the floods caused $33.7 million in qualified damages, nearly three times the state’s threshold for disaster assistance.

Late Wednesday, FEMA informed the state that the appeal was denied.

No further appeals are available, and the state has no legal recourse to pursue federal disaster funding, Moore said in a press release.

“This outcome is not just deeply frustrating, it also ignores the devastation wrought by historic floods in Appalachia and leaves Marylanders on their own,” Moore said. “While we disagree with both this process and outcome, our resolve is unbroken. We will continue to support Marylanders recovering from these storms, even if Washington won’t.”