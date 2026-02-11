Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will deliver his fourth State of the State speech on Wednesday as he continues to navigate a touch and go relationship with President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump disinvited Moore from two events planned for the nation’s governors next week, has fired thousands of federal employees in the state, refused to provide disaster aid for Western Maryland flooding and continues to sow uncertainty about increased immigration enforcement.

Despite the strained relations, Moore and Trump’s transportation secretary recently had a productive meeting on rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and the governor appeared at the White House for discussions of energy issues.

How will the Democratic governor navigate the unpredictable Republican president during his State of the State speech? It’s one of the questions that bears watching during Moore’s address.

Here are some key facts to know.

What is the State of the State?

The State of the State is the governor’s annual opportunity to lay out his agenda both to state lawmakers (who must pass his bills) and the public at large (who will be deciding whether to reelect him).

The speech’s origins are in the Maryland Constitution, which states that the governor “shall, from time to time, inform the Legislature of the condition of the State and recommend to their consideration such measures as he may judge necessary and expedient.”

What will we hear from Gov. Moore?

Moore offered a bit of a preview to reporters at the State House on Tuesday, saying he would focus on issues he’s working on: improving the economy, bringing down costs and “protecting Marylanders from the additional assaults that we are seeing from Washington, D.C.”

“We know we have a lot of work to do,” Moore said.

Another top priority for Moore is redrawing the map of the state’s congressional districts in hopes of ousting U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, the lone Republican in the state’s delegation. Democrats in some states are trying to counter Trump-fueled redistricting efforts in Republican-led states aimed at preserving the GOP’s narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

The map remains bottled up in the state Senate — to Moore’s great frustration — but the governor said he won’t call out Senate President Bill Ferguson in his speech.

Will the governor mention President Trump?

It’s plain to see that things are not going well lately between Moore and Trump. The governor has spent the last 13 months walking a tightrope when dealing with Trump — sometimes criticizing the president, such as mocking Trump as “President Bone Spurs” for his five draft deferments during the Vietnam War, sometimes pledging to find common ground.

During last year’s State of the State speech, just a few weeks into Trump’s second term, Moore didn’t directly mention the president. Instead he chose language like “a new administration in Washington” and “the White House.”

Moore rang a note of caution about the Trump administration last year, and he’s likely to raise even more alarms and criticism this year.

Will the governor make any bold promises?

In previous State of the State addresses, Moore laid out plans and promises that he’s still working to fulfill.

Year One brought a goal to end child poverty in the state and a pledge to focus on engaging Marylanders in service.

And in his second year, Moore announced a plan to reshape state government and better measure outcomes.

Moore’s third address, last year, was less about promises and more about expectation setting, at a time when Trump was a resurgent factor and the state faced a large budget gap.

The fact that Moore is in the fourth and final year of his term, and running for reelection, could influence how the governor balances making future promises against touting accomplishments.

What should I listen for?

Governors often say something along the lines of “the state of our state is strong” — but not always.

Moore used similar wording in 2024, but not in 2023 or 2025.

Here are some of the governor’s favorite terms you might hear in the speech: “I will work with anyone, but I will bow down to no one” (usually said in reference to Trump); “data-driven and heart-led;” “work in partnership;” “service will save us” and “Things do not happen, they are made to happen.”

And of course, there’s his campaign-turned-governing motto: “Leave No One Behind.”

How can I watch?

The House of Delegates and state Senate will convene in a joint session at noon on Wednesday. After formalities, the governor’s address typically starts several minutes into the session.

The speech will be broadcast on Maryland Public Television and streamed online at mpt.org/livestream and the PBS app. MPT will also carry a prerecorded Republican response delivered by state Sen. Stephen Hershey, who represents the Upper Shore.

All sessions of the General Assembly are streamed on the legislature’s website, and the governor’s social media accounts are likely to carry the speech as well.