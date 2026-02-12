Emergency legislation that would ban enforcement agreements between Maryland local governments and federal immigration agencies is on its way to Gov. Wes Moore after both chambers of the General Assembly passed final versions Thursday.

Moore has said he will sign the bill, which lawmakers fast-tracked at the beginning of the 90-day legislative session. Because it is emergency legislation, the law would take effect immediately, forcing nine counties in Maryland to end their 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

The agreements allow correctional officers in local jails to ask about immigration status when a person is arrested, and to hold noncitizens for up to 48 hours so that ICE can detain them.

The Trump administration’s aggressive mass deportation efforts across the country galvanized Maryland Democrats, who say that local enforcement agreements discourage undocumented people from calling for help in emergencies because they fear deportation.

Though the Maryland Senate failed to pass similar legislation last year, this year Senate President Bill Ferguson has likened ICE to a “paramilitary force” that terrorizes immigrant communities.

The House of Delegates spent about 30 minutes rehashing arguments delegates had made before Thursday, with Democrats arguing that the state shouldn’t be cooperating with ICE and Republicans frustrated that law enforcement would be hamstrung.

Del. Jason Buckel, the Republican minority leader, noted that ICE was withdrawing from the Minneapolis area after local authorities agreed to a level of cooperation with the federal government that looks “remarkably” like 287(g).

“That’s what’s solving the crisis and the violence and the unrest and the chaos and the riots,” Buckel said. “That’s not what we’re doing.”

Del. Nicole Williams, a Prince George’s Democrat and the bill’s sponsor, said the measure is about Maryland — not Minnesota.

“We have heard from a number of our constituents all across the state that they believe that this is in the best interest of the great state of Maryland,” she said.