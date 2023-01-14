Ahead of the historic inauguration of Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov-elect Aruna Miller, here is guide to all the details of parking, events and more.

Inauguration events

The Moore-Miller Inaugural Committee announced the following upcoming events and performers.

Jan. 15

An Evening of Faith and Community

Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Yolanda Adams and soloist Wintley Phipps join Maryland artists Lily Grace, Jason Max Ferdinand Singers, TAGE on Steel, Asian American and Pacific Islander Youth Choir, Piscataway Conoy Tribe, JJ Hairston, and Anthony Brown & group therAPy for the evening’s musical entertainment.

The acts will perform at a nondenominational celebration for Moore and Miller. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Fellowship A.M.E Church in Calverton.

Registration can be found here.

Jan. 16

A Day of Service

Moore and Miller are partnering with United Way of Central Maryland for volunteer opportunities in different communities to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here is a link to register for some open volunteer opportunities.

Jan. 18

The swearing-in ceremony

The ceremony will start at noon at the State House in Annapolis. The event will be hosted outside and is free and open to the public.

Featured performers are Maryland artists from across the state, including, the Morgan State University Choir, Maryland National Guard Choir and Band, U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club, Parijita Bastola, Coach G Academy Inc., Meki’s Tamure Polynesian Arts Group, Inc., Cultura Plenera, The Sensational Royal Lights, Bowie High School Marching Bulldogs and the Clarksburg High School Chamber Choir.

The People’s Ball: Celebrating the Inauguration of Wes Moore & Aruna Miller

The inauguration ball will be hosted at the Baltimore Convention Center at 7 p.m.

Performers include Grammy Award-winner Maxwell, singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn, D-Nice, DJ QuickSilva, DJ Tanz, DJ Kristin, The Peabody Jazz Institute, Dru Hill, Prima Ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, University of Maryland EntouRAAS Dance Group, Morton Street Dance Center, University of Maryland Bhangra Dance Group, Benjamin Gates, Top Tier Shiners, and Brandon Woody.

Ticket information can be found here.

Parking and Street Closures in Annapolis

According to the City of Annapolis, there will be parking restrictions and street closures downtown before, during, and after the swearing-in ceremony.

From Saturday at noon until Thursday at 7 p.m.:

North Street traveling towards State Circle will be closed to traffic. North Street traveling towards College Avenue will be open, but will be a no parking zone.

State Circle between North and School Streets will be closed to both traffic and parking. The entire area of Lawyer’s Mall will be a restricted area with no pedestrian traffic permitted.

From Wednesday at midnight until approximately 4 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue between State Circle and Prince George Street will be a no parking zone.

State Circle will be a no parking zone.

Francis Street between Main Street and State Circle will be a no parking zone.

College Avenue between Prince George Street and St. Johns Street will be a no parking zone.

Calvert Street between Bladen Street and Northwest Street will be a no parking zone.

St. Johns Street between Calvert Street and College Avenue will be a no parking zone.

From Wednesday at 7 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m.:

ROAD CLOSURES: State Circle, North Street, School Street, Francis Street, Bladen Street, College Avenue (Church Circle to Prince George Street), East Street (State Circle to Fleet Street), and Maryland Avenue (Prince George Street to State Circle). All parking restrictions will be posted with signage 48 hours prior. Please be alert to temporary parking signage. Due to security protocols, parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.

More information on attending the inauguration can be found here.