Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk emerged Sunday as the front-runner to become the next House of Delegates speaker, after other top candidates dropped out and pledged their support to her.

Democrats need to pick new leadership after Speaker Adrienne A. Jones announced she was stepping down from the post on Thursday.

“I am honored that the other three candidates have decided to withdraw their candidacy and give me their support,” Peña-Melnyk said. “I’m honored and grateful and blessed for their trust.”

The other top candidates are Del. C.T. Wilson, chair of the Economic Matters Committee; Del. Ben Barnes, chair of the Appropriations Committee; and Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland.

Barnes confirmed he offered his support to Peña-Melnyk.

“The speaker’s race is over ... Now we have a lot of great work to do on behalf of the state,” said Barnes, a Democrat who represents the same Prince George’s County-Anne Arundel County district as Peña-Melnyk.

Wilson said he had hoped to appeal to delegates as a representative of moderate Democrats, but it became clear that he didn’t have the support. Wilson said it was “heartbreaking” to learn not only that he didn’t have the votes, but that some delegates were asking the other speaker candidates to remove him from his committee chairmanship.

“This is a game of politics and a lot of people don’t like me,” said Wilson, who represents Charles County. “I’ve tried to do as well as I can do.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity and I love Joseline to death, and she has difficult decisions to make. I have nothing but love for her,” he added.

Wilkins declined to comment.

The 102-member House Democratic caucus is planning to meet on Dec. 16 to vote on a speaker to succeed Jones, of Baltimore County, and Peña-Melnyk said she did not want to prejudge the outcome.

Peña-Melnyk said she looked forward to the opportunity to officially make her case to her colleagues at that time.

If Peña-Melnyk is elected, the House would avoid the acrimonious battle that took place in 2019 after then-Speaker Michael E. Busch died. Jones had initially withdrawn her candidacy, but she emerged as a consenus candidate in a lengthy closed-door meeting after the top two candidates effectively deadlocked.

“We are honoring our speaker,” Peña-Melnyk said, referring to Jones. “We want to make sure it’s done in a cohesive, respectful way with unity.”

Peña-Melnyk has spent her entire House career leading the committee known as HGO, becoming its chair in 2022.

She has amassed significant expertise in health policy. She has championed immigrants’ rights and policies advancing racial equity.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Peña-Melnyk, 59, immigrated to the U.S. with her sister and single mother. She was the first in her family to attend college and became a lawyer.

Banner reporters John-John Williams IV and Lee O. Sanderlin contributed to this article.