Paul Monteiro, the state’s first secretary of service and civic innovation, is leaving his post, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday.

The nature of Monteiro’s departure was not clear on Monday. He will be replaced by Jonny Dorsey, who had been a deputy chief of staff to Moore.

The Department of Service and Civic Innovation was created by Moore in 2023 and Monteiro was the inaugural secretary. It houses the service year program, one of Moore’s signature initiatives that gives recent high school graduates a chance to work a year with a government agency, nonprofit or other service organization and earn a paycheck and a stipend.

The department has an annual budget of about $55 million and 56 employee positions.

With Dorsey, the Democratic governor turns to a trusted adviser who has been with the administration since the start of his term in 2023. Dorsey’s responsibilities have included launching new offices and initiatives within state government, including the Department of Service and Civic Innovation. He also has held the title of senior advisor for “innovation and impact.”

Dorsey takes on his new role on Nov. 12. He’ll initially serve as acting secretary, pending confirmation by the Maryland Senate.

Gov. Wes Moore, left, shakes hands with Paul Monteiro as Monteiro is announced as the first secretary of the Department of Service and Civic Innovation in 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

In a statement, Moore praised Monteiro’s tenure but did not elaborate on the reason for his departure.

“He took an idea and turned it into a statewide movement,” Moore said. “As the department’s founding secretary, his work has built a foundation that will serve generations of Marylanders.”

Monteiro’s departure marks the eighth secretary to leave their posts in 2026. Since January, Moore’s secretaries of commerce, health, appointments, juvenile services, veterans affairs, transportation and budget have left their positions.

Moore’s original chief of staff, Fagan Harris, left to take a position leading Baltimore’s Abell Foundation and on Monday, Shaina Hernandez, a deputy chief of staff, was named CEO of the Baltimore Public Markets Corporation.