After a snow day, lawmakers are back in Annapolis to continue the 90-day legislative session. Here’s what we’re watching today, Jan. 27:
- Redistricting redo: A committee in the House of Delegates will hold a hearing on a new congressional map at 3 p.m., after a meeting set for Monday got postponed because of the weather. Gov. Wes Moore and Senate President Bill Ferguson are at odds over redistricting.
- ICE bills fast-tracked: A pair of bills aimed at restricting federal immigration enforcement are getting a vote in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee this afternoon. The bills are moving quickly, a sign that they’re both expected to pass. Read more.
- On that topic: A retired Maryland immigration judge witnessed the “unhinged” actions of federal immigration agents when he visited the scene of Alex Pretti’s killing in Minneapolis, Brenda Wintrode reported. The shooting of another American citizen by federal agents pushed some Maryland politicians to become more vocal over the weekend, with Moore calling out a “reckless pattern of violence,” Ferguson decrying a “reign of terror,” and Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair Will Smith calling Pretti’s killing “murder.”
— Madeleine O’Neill
