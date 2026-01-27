After a snow day, lawmakers are back in Annapolis to continue the 90-day legislative session. Here’s what we’re watching today, Jan. 27:

Redistricting redo: A committee in the House of Delegates will hold a hearing on a new congressional map at 3 p.m., after a meeting set for Monday got postponed because of the weather. Gov. Wes Moore and Senate President Bill Ferguson are at odds over redistricting.

A committee in the House of Delegates will hold a hearing on a new congressional map at 3 p.m., after a meeting set for Monday got postponed because of the weather. Gov. Wes Moore and Senate President Bill Ferguson are over redistricting. ICE bills fast-tracked : A pair of bills aimed at restricting federal immigration enforcement are getting a vote in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee this afternoon. The bills are moving quickly, a sign that they’re both expected to pass. Read more .

: A pair of bills aimed at restricting federal immigration enforcement are getting a vote in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee this afternoon. The bills are moving quickly, a sign that they’re both expected to pass. . On that topic: A retired Maryland immigration judge witnessed the “unhinged” actions of federal immigration agents when he visited the scene of Alex Pretti’s killing in Minneapolis, Brenda Wintrode reported . The shooting of another American citizen by federal agents pushed some Maryland politicians to become more vocal over the weekend, with Moore calling out a “ reckless pattern of violence ,” Ferguson decrying a “reign of terror,” and Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair Will Smith calling Pretti’s killing “ murder .”

Check back here for live updates from The Banner’s team of politics reporters.

— Madeleine O’Neill