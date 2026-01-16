Lawmakers are back in Annapolis for the annual 90-day legislative session, where they’ll take on a budget shortfall, a hostile administration in the White House and more.

Here’s what we’re watching on Day 3 of 90:

💡 Gov. Wes Moore is heading to the White House on Friday to discuss an agreement aimed at reducing power prices. Marylanders have faced escalating energy costs amid an unprecedented surge in demand, and lawmakers have struggled to land on a solution. Other governors from states within the PJM grid will attend the meeting.

⏳ Is there time for redistricting? Top lawmakers disagree on the answer. Moore says it’s “deeply disingenuous” to say there’s not enough time to draw new legislative maps, while Senate President Bill Ferguson says time has run out.

🌉 Moore and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy “made significant progress” during a meeting about the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the American Legion Memorial Bridge, the two said in a joint statement Thursday night. It was a conciliatory message from leaders who have sometimes been at odds. Read more.

Check back for updates throughout the day on what’s happening in Annapolis and Maryland politics.

— Madeleine O’Neill

10:10 a.m.: Moore talks energy, Key Bridge

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spent 10 minutes fielding questions from the State House press corps Friday morning. Here are some highlights.

On Thursday’s meeting with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy on the rebuild of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore:

“We acknowledge and agree that when we come to cost-sharing, that Maryland has significant skin in this game right now. In addition to the insurance, but also the fact that we put additional up-front capital into it, that Maryland is already financially vested in making this happen.”

Gov. Wes Moore speaks with reporters at the State House in Annapolis on Friday. (Pamela Wood/The Banner)

“We are going to work together with our federal partners to be able to ensure that we can both accelerate the timeline and also control the cost of rebuilding the Key Bridge, because I’m intent on making sure that the Key Bridge can and will get rebuilt during my time.”

On attending a White House event Friday on energy issues:

“I’m thankful that the White House is acknowledging something that we have been saying, literally since the start of my administration, that we have got to get PJM doing a better job of actually streamlining pipeline and accepting projects.”

“Critical infrastructure growth has to be done in partnership with communities … But also, in addition to that, we can do smart data center development where it doesn’t look like what we’re seeing in Northern Virginia, where they just get whatever they want.”

— Pamela Wood