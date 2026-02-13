Days after a judge ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to allow unannounced congressional oversight, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin toured an “overcrowded” holding area in downtown Baltimore on Thursday — and said the conditions he saw were a “bad situation.”

“They are packed in in a way that nobody would want to see any member of their family,” the Maryland Democrat said.

Raskin said he spent 90 minutes in the George H. Fallon Federal Building on Hopkins Plaza and 45 minutes touring the rooms.

Last July, Raskin and 11 other Democratic members of Congress, filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia after members of Maryland’s federal delegation were denied a tour of Baltimore’s ICE field office.

Last week, a judge issued a temporary restraining order in the case that said ICE must let Congress conduct unannounced oversight.

Rep. April McClain Delaney toured the facility last week and said detainees told her they were hungry and thirsty. She also noted crowded rooms.

On Thursday, Raskin said he did not hold ICE officials in Baltimore responsible for the “bad situation.” Instead, he attributed conditions to the changing policy that sweeps everyone into ICE custody, including people without criminal records, as well as the state not having an immigration detention center.

“The whole system is overcrowded,” he said.

“So we saw one room of men where there are 55 people in there in a room [where] I would not put more than a dozen or 15 people in. They said it could actually fit more, but people were just shoulder to shoulder,” he said. “They sleep there on the ground with those aluminum blankets.”

There were 134 people housed in the rooms. There were 33 women located in another room. No children were present in the spaces.

Raskin said detainees indicated they hadn’t been able to shower while in custody and they were in the rooms for up to seven days with only one toilet to share.

Raskin toured an “overcrowded” holding area in downtown Baltimore — and said the conditions he saw were a “bad situation.” (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Raskin then questioned where all the money was going when detainees were experiencing such meager accommodations. Raskin mentioned the House passing President Donald Trump’s tax and spending cut bill that gave ICE about $75 billion to expand detention capacity and strengthen enforcement operations.

“Somebody’s making some serious money off of this operation,” he said, adding that Congress needs basic oversight.

Raskin said he would tell the family members of ICE detainees being held in downtown Baltimore that they are in an “uncomfortable situation.”

He added that they are safe and they are getting three meals a day.

“I hope that we’re gonna be able to do better in facilities like this across the world,” he said.

Raskin’s visit comes as Maryland lawmakers moved on emergency legislation Thursday banning Maryland local governments from entering immigration enforcement agreements with ICE. The bill is headed to Gov. Wes Moore, who has said he will sign it.

Banner reporter Brenda Wintrode contributed to this story.