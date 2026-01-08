Gabriel Moreno, an immigration attorney and CEO of Luminus, a Columbia-based nonprofit that supports immigrants, was selected by the county’s Democratic Central Committee to fill the District 13 House of Delegates seat.

Del. Vanessa Atterbeary announced last month that she was stepping down to focus on her campaign for Howard County executive. Atterbeary was first elected to the House in 2014.

Atterbeary’s resignation takes effect Jan. 14, the first day of the Maryland General Assembly session. In an interview last month, she said her decision to resign was difficult.

Moreno will finish out the remainder of Atterbeary’s term, which ends next January. He also filed over the summer to run for a District 13 seat.

“I’m grateful and look forward to being the first Latino representing Howard County in the General Assembly … representation matters,” Moreno said in a statement on Facebook. “It matters for every kid who needs to see themselves in leadership and it matters for every family whose story and sacrifices deserve to be recognized.”

During the committee’s vote Wednesday, Moreno received 13 votes and Amy Brooks, a Howard County Public School System teacher and a candidate for District 13, received two votes. Moreno, a committee member at the time of the vote, abstained.

Moreno resigned Thursday morning from the Democratic Central Committee. He also will step down as CEO of Luminus. The nonprofit helps immigrants from over 90 countries settle in Central Maryland.

Gov. Wes Moore’s office will review the committee’s recommendation of Moreno and make a decision on whether or not to appoint him as Atterbeary’s replacement.

Under Maryland law, the governor is the ultimate authority on filling General Assembly vacancies. He can only appoint a person recommended by the party central committee, though he can reject their pick and ask for another recommendation.

If he is chosen, Moreno will be sworn in by House Speaker Joseline A. Peña-Melnyk.

Sanjay George, Moreno’s campaign manager and also a county Democratic Central Committee member, said Thursday morning that given Moreno’s background in advocacy and law, he is “really well equipped to go into the legislature on day one in full force.”

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball congratulated Moreno on his win in a Facebook post Thursday.

“For more than a decade, he has been at the forefront of the fight for justice and equality, championing the rights and welfare of Maryland’s immigrant population,” Ball wrote. “We have no doubt his experience in legal advocacy will continue to serve our residents well in this new role.”

Ball, who is in his final year as county executive, also thanked Atterbeary for her “dedicated service” to District 13.

Besides Moreno and Brooks, incumbent Del. Pam Lanman Guzzone and Delbert Jackson have filed to run for District 13’s three seats. All four candidates are Democrats.

Moreno, Guzzone and Brooks are running together on a slate with State Sen. Guy Guzzone, the delegate’s ex-husband.

While Moreno’s team will take a pause on fundraising during the General Assembly, George isn’t too worried.

“I think the community will be really proud of him and will be more excited to elect him,” George said.

Banner reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this story.