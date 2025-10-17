Maryland voters gave a cold reception to President Donald Trump’s policies, with strong majorities opposing his signature tax and spending bill, cuts to federal government, immigration enforcement and using the National Guard in Baltimore and Washington, according to a Baltimore Banner poll.

Those results mirrored the Republican’s overall support in the state. Of those surveyed, 65% had a negative view of his job performance and more than half strongly disapproved.

Immigration and crime were Trump’s strongest issues, with about one-third approving of the president. Cost-of-living issues received the worst mark — 73% disapproved — with roughly two-thirds of those polled rejecting his positions on tariffs and public health.

Digging into the numbers revealed a deep partisan split, with unaffiliated voters mostly joining Democrats in their rebuff of Trump and his policies.

A majority of Republicans questioned, 77%, approved of the president’s job performance, while 85% of Democrats and 61% of unaffiliated voters said they disapproved.

The poll by Annapolis-based OpinionWorks surveyed 928 Maryland voters by phone and web from Oct. 7-10. The poll has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

Republican Douglas Walters voted for Trump because he said he would make the country safe and contain immigration.

“He’s trying to make America No. 1, at least at the top,” he said. “We’re not bowing down to other countries.”

Walters’ concerns about crime factored into his support of Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to D.C. He said his Prince George’s County home, about 20 miles outside the city, was broken into three years ago and both cars were stolen out of his garage.

It seemed to him that local police could use the help in places with high crime rates.

About one-third of those polled said they supported sending the National Guard to fight crime in Baltimore and Washington, while 57% polled opposed the idea and 9% were undecided.

Members of the West Virginia National Guard patrol a Metro station on the National Mall in Washington in August. (Valerie Plesch for The Banner)

The 64-year-old Walters has been unemployed for the last year. Trump’s policies to slash the federal workforce and the shutdown have upended his applications to several jobs tied to federal funding. But he said he understands what the administration is trying to do.

He said he blames both sides for the shutdown.

“Republicans could work with Democrats a little more,” he said.

Maryland voter Ron Hutchison didn’t fall in line with the typical GOP respondent. He said he “strongly disapproved” of Trump and didn’t like his policy decisions when it came to immigration and deploying the National Guard, which he called “an overreaction.”

The 58-year-old Columbia resident assailed federal agents picking undocumented people up off the street.

“Everybody has rights,” he said. “I don’t care who they are. You just can’t do that.”

More than half of those polled, 55%, said they opposed the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to find, detain and deport immigrants who had entered the country illegally. Thirty-six percent said they approved, and 9% were undecided.

Democrats overwhelmingly were against Trump’s immigration actions, Guard deployments and cuts to the federal workforce. They blamed Republicans and Trump for the federal government shutdown, now in its third week.

“I think it’s a crime what’s happening now,” Odenton resident Sherada Washington said, sharing her thoughts on Trump’s immigration sweeps.

Americans who voted for Trump are coming to realize the people being detained and reported are not the violent criminals they expected, she said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents make an arrest during an early-morning operation in Park Ridge, Ill., last month. (Erin Hooley/AP)

“They are law-abiding citizens,” she said.

She blames Republicans in Congress for the shutdown and strongly opposes Trump’s use of the National Guard in American cities.

“I think the man has lost his mind,” she said, questioning the legality of his actions.

Multiple states have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, asking the courts to stop the deployment of troops into their cities.

Trump has lobbed threats to send troops to Baltimore to help with law enforcement efforts despite the city’s record low violent crime rates.

Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott have objected to Trump’s suggestion.

Parties also embedded with their side on the shutdown. More than 60% of respondents said Trump and Republicans were to blame, while 28% blamed Democrats.

Most unaffiliated voters, like Julius Carey of Middle River, blamed the GOP. It has removed the checks and balances from the foundation of the country’s democracy and is giving tax breaks to the wealthy, he said.

The 42-year-old marketing professional sided with the Democrats’ shutdown stance.

“I’m all for everyone to have health care,” he said, backing their plan to extend tax breaks on Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Roughly 62% of respondents said they opposed the budget resolution Congress passed in July, which Trump has dubbed his “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The Republican-led law gave tax breaks to the wealthy and will cut an estimated 175,000 from Maryland’s Medicaid rolls, according to the state. The federal-state health insurance program provides health care for older people, disabled people, children and low-income families who need government help.

Banner reporters Maya Lora and Emily Opilo contributed to this story.